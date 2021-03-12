Acer expanding its gaming laptop portfolio in India has introduced the all-new Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. The affordable Nitro series gaming laptop features the 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and is rated to deliver up to 10 hours of battery life. Also Read - Acer Nitro 5 laptop launched with 10th gen Intel core processors: Price in India, features

The new Acer Nitro 5 looks identical to the previous iteration with chunky bezels and plastic chassis. However, Acer has made some internal upgrades to its new gaming laptop. The company has added the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and boasted the Acer Nitro 5 to be the first gaming laptop in India to get the brand-new NVIDIA RTX-30 series hardware.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: Features, specs

The new Acer Nitro 5 (2021) is powered by an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor that can turbo up to 4.5GHz. It features a 15.6-inch full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The IPS panel offers a 144Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response rate. It integrates NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. For storage, it gets dual drives- a 256GB PCle Gen 3 NVMe SSD and a 1TB 7200-RPM.

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with the proprietary CoolBoost technology which is meant to manage system temperature for enhanced gaming performance. It has NitroSense software that will help performance parameters. The keyboard on the Acer Nitro 5 has RGB lighting with 4-zone implementation and a 1.6mm travel distance. The laptop also gets a dedicated NitroSense key.

Other features on the new Acer gaming laptop include- 720p HD webcam, stereo speakers, up to 32GB expandable storage, 57.5Whr battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of regular usage. Connectivity options include- Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), and USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI port, RJ45 ethernet, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nitro 5 also gets the Killer Ethernet E2600 with support for 2×2 MU-MIMO technology.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: Price in India, availability

The new Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB RAM model and Rs 93,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The laptop is already available for purchase via Acer’s exclusive offline stores and Acer online store and Amazon India.