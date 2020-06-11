The Acer Nitro 5 laptop has been launched in India. The latest gaming laptop from Acer comes with 10th-generation Intel core processors. The device has a 144Hz refresh rate display, and dual speakers as well. The Acer Nitro 5 laptop price in India starts from Rs 72,990. It is available for purchase via the company’s Acer e-store, authorized e-commerce, and retail outlets. Read on to find out everything about the device.

Acer Nitro 5 laptop: Specifications, features

The Acer Nitro 5 will be sold in two sizes – one is a 17.3-inch narrow bezel display and the other one is a 15.6-inch. The latter comes with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. It is quipped with CoolBoost tech with a dual-fan system and four exhaust ports. The device supports Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO tech.

It supports HDMI 2.0, Ethernet E2600 as well as USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2. The latest Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors. It is equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and a new display with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is also a low-latency response time of only 3ms.

Inheriting the advanced spirit of its predecessors, Acer always has gone the extra mile to ensure that gaming machines offer the right design and power for the best gaming experience. With the new Nitro 5 gaming laptop, gamers now have more features packed in sleek designs to elevate their gaming experience. Acer’s Nitro 5 laptop allows users to enjoy their favorite games in exceptional detail with a Full HD IPS display in either a 1

The company says that its Acer CoolBoost tech increases fan speed by 10 percent. It offers CPU/GPU cooling by 9 percent compared to auto mode, as per the company. Acer also asserts that users can monitor and manage Nitro 5 with NitroSense. It comes with a 4-zone RGB keyboard and the dedicated NitroSense Key. The device has dual speakers and it supports DTS:X Ultra.