Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

Acer just launched its refreshed Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. The company has upgraded the laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It claims that the new laptop is aimed at users who demand extra features and a more immersive user experience. Key features of the laptop include an 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 4-zone RGB keyboard and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. Also Read - HP Omen 16 Review: Good display, decent performance

Acer Nitro 5: Price in India

The upgraded Nitro 5 is priced at Rs 84,999 for the base model. It will be made available via the company’s online store, Acer retail stores, Amazon, Croma and Vijay Sales. Also Read - Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Acer Nitro 5: Specifications

Acer Nitro 5 has been launched in two sizes: 15-inch and 17-inch. Both the versions will come with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The company claims that the display has “pinpoint accuracy and minimal ghosting.” The upgraded gaming laptop is powered by Intel’s latest 12th-Gen Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. The GPUs have been fully optimized for maximum MGP according to the company. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

The laptop comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. It features two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs1 for storage. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system. For cooling, the laptop is equipped with a dual-fan and quad-exhaust port design.

Connectivity features include a Intel Killer Ethernet E2600, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, HDMI 2.1 and the ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C. The laptop comes with Acer’s NitroSense UI, which can be accessed through a dedicated NitroSense key. Using the software you will be able to know the laptop’s temperature, loading performance, power plan, and other such aspects.

Other features include a 4-zone RGB keyboard, DTS: X Ultra audio, dual built-in microphones with AI noise reduction and 2W speakers.