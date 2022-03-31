comscore Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Acer Nitro 5 With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched In India Price Specifications
News

Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 has been launched in two sizes: 15-inch and 17-inch. Both the versions will come with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Acer_Nitro_5

(Image: Acer)

Acer just launched its refreshed Nitro 5 gaming laptop in India. The company has upgraded the laptop with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It claims that the new laptop is aimed at users who demand extra features and a more immersive user experience. Key features of the laptop include an 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 4-zone RGB keyboard and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. Also Read - HP Omen 16 Review: Good display, decent performance

Acer Nitro 5: Price in India

The upgraded Nitro 5 is priced at Rs 84,999 for the base model. It will be made available via the company’s online store, Acer retail stores, Amazon, Croma and Vijay Sales. Also Read - Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Acer Nitro 5: Specifications

Acer Nitro 5 has been launched in two sizes: 15-inch and 17-inch. Both the versions will come with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The company claims that the display has “pinpoint accuracy and minimal ghosting.” The upgraded gaming laptop is powered by Intel’s latest 12th-Gen Core i7 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. The GPUs have been fully optimized for maximum MGP according to the company. Also Read - Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

The laptop comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. It features two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs1 for storage. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system. For cooling, the laptop is equipped with a dual-fan and quad-exhaust port design.

Connectivity features include a Intel Killer Ethernet E2600, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, HDMI 2.1 and the ThunderboltTM 4 Type-C. The laptop comes with Acer’s NitroSense UI, which can be accessed through a dedicated NitroSense key. Using the software you will be able to know the laptop’s temperature, loading performance, power plan, and other such aspects.

Other features include a 4-zone RGB keyboard, DTS: X Ultra audio, dual built-in microphones with AI noise reduction and 2W speakers.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2022 4:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match today: When and where to watch it live
How To
IPL 2022 CSK vs LSG match today: When and where to watch it live
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Bigger battery, smooth performance; but is it worth buying?

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Bigger battery, smooth performance; but is it worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Bigger battery, smooth performance; but is it worth buying?

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Bigger battery, smooth performance; but is it worth buying?

Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

iPhones production under PLI scheme to touch Rs 25,000 crore in FY 2023

News

iPhones production under PLI scheme to touch Rs 25,000 crore in FY 2023

Top anime films that you can stream on Netflix now

Photo Gallery

Top anime films that you can stream on Netflix now

Top anime films to watch online now: Arrietty, My Neighbor Totoro, and more

Photo Gallery

Top anime films to watch online now: Arrietty, My Neighbor Totoro, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

iPhones production under PLI scheme to touch Rs 25,000 crore in FY 2023

UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark in March 2022

Honor MagicBook X 14, X 15 launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Related Topics

Related Stories

Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications
HP Omen 16 Review: Good display, decent performance

Reviews

HP Omen 16 Review: Good display, decent performance
Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Laptops

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories
Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with 360Hz display, 16GB RAM launched: Price in India, features

Laptops

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with 360Hz display, 16GB RAM launched: Price in India, features

हिंदी समाचार

Toyota Hilux भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कितनी है कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

Acer Nitro 5 2022 गेमिंग लैपटॉप 16GB RAM के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

iPhone का कैमरा कर सकता है ऐसा काम, जिसके बारे में आप भी होंगे अनजान

iPhone का इस साल भारत में होगा जबरदस्त प्रोडक्शन, क्या अब कम होगी कीमत?

Realme C31 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications
Laptops
Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications
iPhones production under PLI scheme to touch Rs 25,000 crore in FY 2023

News

iPhones production under PLI scheme to touch Rs 25,000 crore in FY 2023
UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark in March 2022

News

UPI transactions cross 5 billion mark in March 2022
Honor MagicBook X 14, X 15 launched in India: Check specs, price, offers

Laptops

Honor MagicBook X 14, X 15 launched in India: Check specs, price, offers
Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

News

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers