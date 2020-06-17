Acer One 14 affordable Windows laptop launched at just Rs 22,999

The affordable laptop market in India is getting a new addition this week. The company has launched the One 14 series, claimed to be suited for education and work purpose. Acer has priced the One 14 starting from Rs 22,999 and will be available through Acer’s online and offline channels. Also Read - Flipkart Back-To-College Sale brings deals on laptops by HP, Dell, Acer, Lenovo and more

Acer has packed the entry-level notebook with Intel Gold processor, but you can also get it with Core i3 chipset. The price of the other variant comes to around Rs 35,000. The new laptop looks to take advantage of demand from consumers, as most of them are working or studying from home.

Acer One 14 laptop: Specifications, features

Acer One 14 sports a 14-inch 1366×768 pixels HD display, and runs on Windows 10 Home version. It gets 4G RAM, which is expandable up to 32GB as per the company. Acer One 14 comes with 1TB HDD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics 620. It has a memory card slot as well, and you get HD webcam to attend classes or meetings virtually. You can also use CDs on this laptop since it comes with a DVD writer.

It has two stereo speakers, supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connectivity. You get one USB 2.0, and 2x USB 3.0 ports and HDMI port as well. The laptop gets a 31Whr battery with 6 hours time on a single charge. The laptop weighs around 1.8 kg, which isn’t the lightest in the market. But the point is, the Acer One 14 looks to satisfy the needs of basic users. You can’t use this laptop for gaming or any other heavy duty stuff. For that you’ll have to spend in excess of Rs 50,000 in the market.

Acer launched the Nitro 5 laptop in the country recently, which is priced over Rs 70,000. It comes with the latest 10th generation Intel processor. The device has a 144Hz refresh rate display, and dual speakers as well. The Nitro 5 will be sold in two sizes – one is a 17.3-inch narrow bezel display and the other one is a 15.6-inch.