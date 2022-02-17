Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with 360Hz display, 16GB RAM launched: Price in India, features

Acer Predator Helios 300 premium gaming machine has just been launched in India. The new Acer laptop boasts a 360Hz display and 11th gen Intel Core i9- 11900H processor, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Also Read - Best Gaming Laptops to get during Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales

Acer Predator Helios 300 price in India, availability

Acer Predator Helios 300 is priced in India at Rs 1,44,999. The laptop will be available for purchase via the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores. The new machine bundles a one-year international warranty as well. Also Read - CES 2022: Acer launches Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 Nitro 5 gaming laptops

Acer Predator Helios 300 specifications, features

The new Acer gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LED-backlit TFT LCD display with 300 nits peak brightness, up to 360Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The panel has an aspect ratio of 16:9. One can even have the flexibility to configure the system with a 15.6-inch QHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. Also Read - AMD Ryzen 6000 processors launched at CES 2022: First to integrate Microsoft's Pluton security chip

For processing, the laptop gets an octa-core 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM which is upgradable to 32GB via two soDIMM modules. The laptop uses 5th-gen AeroBlade 3D fans for heat-dissipating and improving cooling for extended gaming sessions. On the audio front, the machine equips dual speakers that reverb a 360-degree surround sound experience with DTS:X Ultra audio. For handling video calls the laptop gets a 720p HD webcam. It gets a 4-zone RGB keyboard with see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD. There are two integral keys that offer granular control while gaming with PredatorSense.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 has the latest Windows 11 OS pre-installed. The machine packs a 4-cell 59Whr Li-ion battery. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI port, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. There is Intel’s Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i for connectivity and touchpad gesture support as well. The new Acer unit will be available in a lone Black colour option.