Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, DTS-X Ultra launched: Price in India, features

Acer expanding its gaming laptop portfolio in India has launched the new Acer Predator Helios gaming laptop. The new Acer laptop features 10th gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor and the custom 4th generation AeroBlade 3D technology for enhanced cooling performance while gaming for a longer duration.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop price in India, availability

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop has been priced in India starting at Rs 1,19,999. The laptop can be purchased on Acer e-store, Flipkart, and Acer Exclusive Store. There are bank offers and exchange discount of up to Rs 15,650 listed on the e-commerce platform.

"Our newest Helios 300 gaming laptops powered by the NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards are all set to redefine gaming experience in the Indian market. With our latest offering, we aim to elevate their gaming experience further and offer unbeatable features at this price for serious gamers who wants to take their gaming to the next level," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said during the launch.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop specifications

The all-new Acer Predator Helios 300 features a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×1,920 pixels) IPS display with up to 240Hz refresh rate (3ms response time), and 300nits peak brightness. The laptop comes with support for DTS: X ULTRA technology and can be configured with either an NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU or an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU paired with the octa-core processor. For reduced latency, while throttling games, the Acer Predator Helios 300 offers Killer’s E2600 Ethernet Controller and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i. It runs on Windows 10 Home.

The octa-core processor is paired with up to 32GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and up to 1TB SSD. The keyboard on the laptop has 4-Zone customisable RGB lighting with see-through WASD keycaps and two integral keys to ‘take note of’ Turbo and PredatorSense. The gaming laptop includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type-C port (USB 3.2 Gen 2), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI port, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port.

The laptop comes with stereo speakers and has 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning to offer an enhanced experience while gaming, or watching movies. Connectivity options on the new Acer gaming laptop include- IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.1, and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i.