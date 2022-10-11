Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop launched in India

Acer today launched the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop in India. The newly launched laptop joins the company’s lineup of Predator gaming laptop, which also includes the Predator Helio 300 laptop. Unlike its predecessors, the newly launched Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition comes with stereoscopic 3D, 12th Gen Intel Core processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU among other things. Also Read - Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop price and availability

The newly launched Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop comes at a starting price of Rs 3,19,999 and it is available for the purchase on store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma and Vijay Sales. Also Read - New Acer Aspire 7 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU launched in India

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop features and specifications

Coming to the features, the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs edition comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode. Acer says that this laptop lets users alternate between 2D in 4K and 3D in 2K at a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. Also Read - Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3 laptops and new Chromebook models: Check details

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that is coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 4800Mhz RAM and PCIe Gen4 SSD storage in Raid 0 configuration. For gaming, the newly launched laptop has the 5th generation AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, automated CoolBoost, and Liquid Metal thermal grease that keep the laptop cool even during peak performance.

Additionally, the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop sports a per-key RGB backlit keyboard shine with Mini LED backlights. Acer says that these backlights require less power and are more uniform in color than their non-Mini LED counterparts. The laptop also has PredatorSense technology that lets users adjust the RGB via Pulsar lighting for a particular theme, manage to overclock, or max out fan speeds.

Coming to connectivity, Acer’s newly launched gaming laptop comes with Intel’s Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel’s Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1675i, and support for the Wi-Fi 6E. It also has a host of ports, including HDMI 2.1, MiniDP, USB 3.2 Gen1 and USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. Additionally, the company says that Thunderbolt 4 also supports DisplayPort functionality and Power Delivery.