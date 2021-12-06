Acer Predator Helios 500 starts at Rs 3,79,999: Know what's special about this gaming laptop

Acer just launched its new Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop in India powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i9. The laptop will be made available at Acer online Store, Acer Exclusive stores and other authorized retail stores with a starting price tag of Rs 3,79,999. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new gaming laptop. Also Read - Best gaming laptops you can get under Rs 80,000 in October 2021: Asus, HP, Dell, more

Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 30,000 for multitasking to buy in October 2021

To cast your vote for other categories click here Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 45,000 in October 2021: Dell Inspiron 3515, Acer Aspire 5, more

Acer Predator Helios 500: Specifications

Acer Predator Helios 500 sports a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display with AUO AmLED technology that supports Full-array local dimming. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. It comes with 64GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM.

It comes with the 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, paired with four modes: Quiet, Default, Extreme, and Turbo. There is a metal-alloy polymer heat sink that sits on top of the CPU to distribute the heat throughout the device.

The laptop comes with a custom utility app, which allows users to monitor the system, overclock, customize RGB preferences, and more. It features Predator Pulsar lighting, patented mechanical MagTek Switches, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and DTS: X ULTRA surround sound.

The machine comes with one HDMI 2.1 port, one mini-DP1.4 port, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and one RJ45 port. It also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system.

“At Acer, we are constantly working towards elevating their experience and design products that are geared to thrill. We are elated to introduce the new powerful Predator Helios 500 to our Indian gaming community and provide desktop caliber performance with seamless and immersive gaming action,” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.