Acer has launched a new Swift 3 laptop in India, which comes with AMD’s newest Ryzen 4000 series CPU. Xiaomi also recently unveiled its latest RedmiBook 16 laptop in its home country with the same CPU. The price of this RedmiBook starts from RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 42,420). With the launch of Swift 3, Acer is bringing India’s first AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor-powered laptop.

The newly launched Acer Swift 3 device comes with a starting price of Rs 59,999 in India. The laptop is available in only silver color option and you can get it via Acer e-store and authorized retail outlets. The device comes with a 14-inch display, and is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of battery life. Read on to know more about this Acer laptop.

Specifications, features

The Acer Swift 3 laptop sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS narrow-bezel display, offering 82.73 percent screen-to-body. It has 15.95mm thin chassis and weighs 1.2kg. The device supports dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6, 1TB PCle Gen-3 NVMe SSD, and up to 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM. The latest Wi-Fi connectivity improves the average network throughout by up to 3 times and reduces latency up to 75 percent compared to WiFi 5.

The newly launched laptop can offer up to 11 hours of battery life, as per the company. It comes with fast charging capabilities too. Acer claims that the charger can top up the laptop in about 30 minutes, which will provide approximately 4 hours of battery life in video playback. It offers support for USB C, 2 x 2 MIMO based Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200, and Bluetooth 5.0. for better connectivity. The laptop also supports Windows 10, Microsoft Office 2019 and DTS Audio.

Speaking on this occasion, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, “We are also extremely proud to be the first ones in India to launch a laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor specially designed for mobile working. As we continue to expand our thin and light range of devices, our goal has always been to offer consumers with a device that can easily function both for work as well as for play. Packed with powerful and brilliant features, the New Swift 3 will be a perfect fit for a modern lifestyle. The fact that Swift 3 weighs only 1.2 kg making it super portable, ideal for slipping in a bag and working on the go.”