Acer Swift 3 Oled Launched With 12th Gen Intel H Series Chip Check Price Other Details

  • Home
  • Laptops
News

Acer Swift 3 OLED launched with 12th Gen Intel H-series chip: Price, other details

Laptops

Acer Swift 3 OLED New

Acer has launched a new laptop Swift 3 OLED with a 2560×1600 display. The laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors1 (Alder Lake P28 W) for a true Intel Evo experience. The Swift 3 OLED combines a beautiful display with powerful performance for professionals on the go. The Swift 3 comes with a 14-inch laptop with a 2.8K OLED panel that also has a 90 Hz refresh rate. This panel 16:10 panel is VESA DisplayHDRTrueBlack 500 certified and provides accurate color, contrast reproduction and lifelike images. Also Read - Global desktop shipments to fall 8.2% in 2022 due to economic slowdown

Price and Availability

Swift 3 OLED is available from Rs 89,999 on store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma & Vijay Sales. Also Read - Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

Features

The laptop uses 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors. Furthermore, the Intel Evo verified chip offers intelligent collaboration, quick charging, and instant wake. The Intel Evo verified machine comes with Intel Alder Lake-H series processors within a 17.9 mm and 1.4 kg chassis. In terms of charging, a 30-minute charge yields over 4 hours of battery life, according to the company. Also Read - Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 Review: A beast dressed in a suit

Cooling system

The laptop uses two heat pipes and an air inlet keyboard to keep the interior of the computer cool. Users can turn on the manually with Fn + F to get improved performance from the laptop.

Connectivity

The Swift 3 OLED comes with Wi-Fi 6E which enable quick file sharing and enhanced 4K streaming performance. Additionally including necessary ports, enhancing portable productivity.

Others

The FHD front-facing camera uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for high-quality imagery even in low-light conditions.

Commenting on the new launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “Today’s customers need laptops with multiple mode functionality and with enough power for professional or creative tasks. The new Swift 3 OLED is loaded with features that any professional will look for, along with an outstanding performance, long battery life and design for the developing community of creators. We have designed the laptop in a way that removes every obstacle to their workflow.”

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 2:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 29, 2022 2:46 PM IST
