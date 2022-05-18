Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3 laptops and new Chromebook models

Acer launched a host of new laptops today. The list includes the Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop, which is powered by Intel’s newly-announced HX series processors. In addition to this, the company also launched the Spin 5 and Spin 3 laptops today. Apart from these, the company also launched two new Chromebook models. The list includes — Chromebook Spin 714 and Chromebook Tab 510. Also Read - Intel introduces Alder Lake-HX Series processors: All you need to know

Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3, Chromebook Spin 714, Chromebook Tab 510 price and availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 costs $749.99 (Rs 58,305 approx) and it will go on sale in North America and Europe starting August this year. The Chromebook Tab 510, on the other hand, costs $399.99 (Rs 31,096 approx) and it will be available in North America starting July. Also Read - Asus BR1100 series laptops launched in India at Rs 24,999: Check specs, other details

Coming to Acer Swift 3 OLED, it comes at a starting price of $899.99 (Rs 69,996 approx) and it will be available in the US and Europe staring July. On the other hand, the Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop costs $1,399 (Rs 1,08,743 approx) and it will be available in the US and Europe starting July 2022. Similarly, the Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop comes at a starting price of $849.99 (Rs 66,070approx) and it will be available in the US starting August and in Europe starting June this year. Also Read - These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

This is no word on availability in India yet.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 specifications

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 comes with a 360-degree hinge and an aluminium chassis that comes with U.S. MIL-STD 810H certification. It sports a 14-inch touchscreen display. It is available in WQXGA (2560×1600) and WUXGA (1920×1200) screen resolution options. Both these display variants come with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors with up to Core i7 configuration and it offers a battery life of up to 10 hours. This Chromebook also has a Full HD MIPI webcam with temporal noise reduction technology and a dual-microphone array. Additional features include two upward-facing speakers with DTS Audio and smart amplifier, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a backlit keyboard.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510 specifications

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 comes with a 10.1-inch IPS full HD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels full HD display. The display of this Chromebook also comes with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass coating and the laptop comes with MIL-STD 810H certification.

It has a 5MP MIPI front-facing webcam for video calls and an 8MP MIPI rear camera for capturing images. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform with support for 4G LTE. It offers a battery life of up to 11 hours.

Acer Swift 3 OLED specifications

The Acer Swift 3 OLED laptop sports a 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA+ OLED display with a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a 17.9 mm-thin aluminium metal chassis and it weighs just 1.4 kg. The newly launched laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life. It has Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.

Acer Spin 5 specifications

The Acer Spin 5 convertible notebook comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics and it comes with Intel Evo certification. Coming to memory, the laptop comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It features Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, two Type-C USB ports and a Thunderbolt 4 port for connectivity.

Acer Spin 3 specifications

Lastly, the Acer Spin 3 convertible laptop sports a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display. It comes with a dockable Acer Active Stylus for drawing and writing on the go. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and PCIe SSDs. For speedy connectivity the laptop has Wi-Fi 6 and dual USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4.