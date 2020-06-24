Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Acer today announced its new Swift 5 notebook. The compact and portable laptop is light enough to be carried around throughout the day. It features ultra-narrow bezels that allow for a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, a touchscreen with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass, and new colors, such as mist green. Also Read - Acer One 14 affordable Windows laptop launched at just Rs 22,999

The Acer Swift 5 has a 14.95 mm (0.59 in) chassis, made from high-grade magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum. It packs a next-gen Intel® Core™ processor with integrated graphics based on Intel’s new Xe architecture. There’s also an optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 GPU variant. The Acer Swift 5 has 1 TB of PCle SSD storage on top of up to 16 GB LPDDRAX RAM. Also Read - Acer Nitro 5 laptop launched with 10th gen Intel core processors: Price in India, features

Design

The Swift 5 comes in two color variants. These are mist green and safari gold, both with gold accents. The notebook’s all-metal chassis features sharp angles and a minimalist profile. The Acer Swift 5 has a newly designed hinge that slightly elevates the device while the screen is opened, allowing for a more ergonomic typing experience, better thermal performance, and, as noted by the brand, makes the device’s screen more prominent.

Display

There is a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display on the Swift 5, which supports multi-finger gestures to offer an intuitive experience. The screen features 300 nits brightness and covers 72 percent of the NTSC gamut. It is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides that allow for up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The Swift 5’s touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass 2, which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms on the touch display. Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial coating on the touchpad, keyboard, and all covers of the device.

Other features

The Acer Swift 5 also features a large 56 Wh battery that lasts all day and can be fast-charged to grant 4 hours of use off just a 30-minute charge-time. A host of connectivity options such as USB Type-C, Thunderbolt™ and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, in addition to dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (GIG+) and Bluetooth 5.0 are also present on the Swift 5. For convenience and security, the notebook is also equipped with an embedded fingerprint reader for Windows Hello. It also supports Wake on Voice, enabling users to activate and query Windows 10 even when the screen is off.