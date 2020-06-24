comscore Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally | BGR India
News

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Laptops

The Acer Swift 5 notebook is available in two colors - mist green and safari gold, both with gold accents.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 11:38 AM IST
Acer Swift 5 notebook

Acer today announced its new Swift 5 notebook. The compact and portable laptop is light enough to be carried around throughout the day. It features ultra-narrow bezels that allow for a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, a touchscreen with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass, and new colors, such as mist green. Also Read - Acer One 14 affordable Windows laptop launched at just Rs 22,999

The Acer Swift 5 has a 14.95 mm (0.59 in) chassis, made from high-grade magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum. It packs a next-gen Intel® Core™ processor with integrated graphics based on Intel’s new Xe architecture. There’s also an optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 GPU variant. The Acer Swift 5 has 1 TB of PCle SSD storage on top of up to 16 GB LPDDRAX RAM. Also Read - Acer Nitro 5 laptop launched with 10th gen Intel core processors: Price in India, features

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Design

The Swift 5 comes in two color variants. These are mist green and safari gold, both with gold accents. The notebook’s all-metal chassis features sharp angles and a minimalist profile. The Acer Swift 5 has a newly designed hinge that slightly elevates the device while the screen is opened, allowing for a more ergonomic typing experience, better thermal performance, and, as noted by the brand,  makes the device’s screen more prominent.

Display

There is a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display on the Swift 5, which supports multi-finger gestures to offer an intuitive experience. The screen features 300 nits brightness and covers 72 percent of the NTSC gamut. It is surrounded by ultra-narrow bezels on all four sides that allow for up to a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The Swift 5’s touchscreen display is covered with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass 2, which has been specially formulated to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms on the touch display. Additionally, users have the option to further include an antimicrobial coating on the touchpad, keyboard, and all covers of the device.

Acer Swift 3 laptop launched with AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU in India: Price, full specifications

Also Read

Acer Swift 3 laptop launched with AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPU in India: Price, full specifications

Other features

The Acer Swift 5 also features a large 56 Wh battery that lasts all day and can be fast-charged to grant 4 hours of use off just a 30-minute charge-time. A host of connectivity options such as USB Type-C, Thunderbolt™ and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, in addition to dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (GIG+) and Bluetooth 5.0 are also present on the Swift 5. For convenience and security, the notebook is also equipped with an embedded fingerprint reader for Windows Hello. It also supports Wake on Voice, enabling users to activate and query Windows 10 even when the screen is off.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 11:38 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally
Laptops
Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally
Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

News

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

News

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Acer refreshes its Predator gaming lineup with new desktops and laptops

Gaming

Acer refreshes its Predator gaming lineup with new desktops and laptops
Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Laptops

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally
Acer One 14 Windows laptop launched: Price in India, features

Laptops

Acer One 14 Windows laptop launched: Price in India, features
Acer Nitro 5 laptop launched: Price in India, features

Laptops

Acer Nitro 5 laptop launched: Price in India, features
Flipkart Back-To-College Laptop Sale; check best deals

Deals

Flipkart Back-To-College Laptop Sale; check best deals

हिंदी समाचार

ओप्पो ने कम की दो स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, जानिए कितने में मिलेंगे ये फोन

Sony ने भारत में 37,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए दो smart TV, ये हैं खूबियां

Gionee ने भारत में तीन नए स्मार्टवॉच Gionee Watch 5, Watch 4 और Senorita किए लॉन्च

Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर : 6GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरों से है लेस

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more
News
Honor 9A launched: Price, specs and more
Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details

News

Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 to go on sale today at 12 noon; details
Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant

News

Redmi 9 launched in China with new 6GB/128GB storage variant
Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart

News

Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today via Flipkart
OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

Deals

OnePlus Day deals and bundles announced by brand

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers