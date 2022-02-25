Acer has launched the new Swift line-up of notebooks. The new line-up includes Swift 5 and Swift 3. The new Acer laptops come with 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The laptops get a compact footprint with a 14-inch touchscreen.

Acer Swift 5 Display

The Acer Swift 5 features a 14-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) touchscreen display. The laptop gets a screen-to-body ratio of 92.22%. Acer also takes a big step in adopting the 16:10 aspect ratio for its new Swift 5 laptop. The new aspect ratio offers more vertical space. The display is made with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass.

For conference calls, the laptop gets a FHD MIPI webcam which uses Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology to provide low-noise feed even in low-light conditions. The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.

Acer Swift 5 Performance

The Swift 5 comes equipped with a backlit keyboard which also works as an air inlet that expels 8-10% more heat than a standard keyboard, according to Acer. The TwinAir dual-fan system and D6 heat pipes further increase airflow and thermal efficiency. The laptop comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 also gets a 14-inch display. The device is equipped with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 2 TB of SSD storage. It features a 16:9 QHD or FHD touch display and an FHD webcam with Acer’s TNR technology. For connectivity it gets Wi-Fi 6E and DTS Audio. The laptop gets USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Availability

Currently, the laptops won’t be available in India. First, the Acer Swift 5 will be available in EMEA in the month of March at a price of EUR 1,799. In China in April at a price of RMB 9,999. North America will get the laptop in June at $1,499.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) will be available in North America in June starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA in April starting at EUR 1,199; and in China in April, starting at RMB 5,499.