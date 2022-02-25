comscore Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 touchscreen laptops with 12th Gen Intel chips launched 
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details
News

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Laptops

Acer also adopts the 16:10 aspect ratio for its new Swift 5 laptop. This provides more real estate for vertical applications

Acer Swift 5

New Acer Swift 3 and Acer Swift 5

Acer has launched the new Swift line-up of notebooks. The new line-up includes Swift 5 and Swift 3. The new Acer laptops come with 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The laptops get a compact footprint with a 14-inch touchscreen.

Acer Swift 5 Display

The Acer Swift 5 features a 14-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) touchscreen display. The laptop gets a screen-to-body ratio of 92.22%. Acer also takes a big step in adopting the 16:10 aspect ratio for its new Swift 5 laptop. The new aspect ratio offers more vertical space. The display is made with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass.

For conference calls, the laptop gets a FHD MIPI webcam which uses Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology to provide low-noise feed even in low-light conditions. The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.

Acer Swift 5 Performance

The Swift 5 comes equipped with a backlit keyboard which also works as an air inlet that expels 8-10% more heat than a standard keyboard, according to Acer. The TwinAir dual-fan system and D6 heat pipes further increase airflow and thermal efficiency. The laptop comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports.

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 also gets a 14-inch display. The device is equipped with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 2 TB of SSD storage. It features a 16:9 QHD or FHD touch display and an FHD webcam with Acer’s TNR technology. For connectivity it gets Wi-Fi 6E and DTS Audio. The laptop gets USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1 ports.

Availability

Currently, the laptops won’t be available in India. First, the Acer Swift 5 will be available in EMEA in the month of March at a price of EUR 1,799. In China in April at a price of RMB 9,999. North America will get the laptop in June at $1,499.

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) will be available in North America in June starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA in April starting at EUR 1,199; and in China in April, starting at RMB 5,499.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 3:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details
Laptops
Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details
Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos

Apps

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine

Apps

Facebook, Twitter highlight safety tips for people in Ukraine

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Android Smartphone

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details

Laptops

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details
Windows 11: List of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more

Laptops

Windows 11: List of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more
Acer's upgraded Aspire, Swift-series laptops launched in India

Laptops

Acer's upgraded Aspire, Swift-series laptops launched in India
Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally

Laptops

Acer Swift 5 notebook announced globally
Acer Swift 3 laptop launched in India: Price, specifications

Laptops

Acer Swift 3 laptop launched in India: Price, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Pad हुआ लॉन्च, 8GB तक RAM के साथ-साथ मिल रहे कई स्पेसिफिकेशन

सैमसंग ने सस्ते में लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे वाला फोन

BoAt Watch Blaze भारत में लॉन्च, SpO2 सपोर्ट के साथ मिल रहे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

सावधान! आपके सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स को कंट्रोल कर सकता है यह खतरनाक मेलवेयर

फ्री फायर बैन से बढ़ी सिंगापुर की चिंता, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

Latest Videos

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Your Android Smartphone

Features

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Your Android Smartphone
WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

News

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details
Laptops
Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel chips: Check details
Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos

Apps

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Check price, specifications
How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps
Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers