comscore Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Acer Swift X laptops with Ryzen 5000 series processor, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India
News

Acer Swift X laptops with Ryzen 5000 series processor, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India

Laptops

Acer has launched its updated Swift X series laptops in India with the latest AMD Ryzen processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Check details.

Acer Swift X

Acer India has announced its new Thin and light laptop, the Swift X as the newest member of its premium Swift line of laptops. This is the first of Acer’s Swift laptops to get the RTX 30 series discrete graphics.  It’s powered with a AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for a powerhouse performance in an ultra-thin form factor. Also Read - Best Gaming RAMs in India: Acer Predator Apollo, Corsair Vengeance and more

With up to 4.4 GHz, 8 cores, and 16 processing threads, Acer says this thin and light laptop is capable of rendering 4K videos to churning through spreadsheets without running out of breath. The Acer Swift X will be available on, Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales and other authorized retail stores starting from Rs 84,999. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

Acer Swift X series updated in India

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “The Swift X is designed to be a high-performance ultraportable laptop for consumers who prefer elegance and performance on the go. The laptop delivers on multiple counts be it style, ultra-portable design, performance, long battery life and more. It is truly a unique model and provides the “X” factor for the customer.” Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 50,000 in India in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Acer Aspire 3, more

The Acer Swift X is powered by the efficient and powerful AMD ‘Zen 3’ core architecture. The core specifications include AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, the supercharged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics card, memory up to 16GB of RAM, and storage up to 2TB SSD.

Acer Swift X

As for the cooling, Acer says, “The new Swift X optimizes its thermal performance with a fan of 59 blades, 0.3mm, and dual D6 copper heat pipes to maximize cooling efficiency. The stereo ring with an inclined plane on the fan top brings in more volume of air combined with a wider air vent, this design efficiently intakes more air and delivers up to 5- 10% improvement in airflow. Also, the Air inlet keyboard design upgrades its thermal performance and expels 8- 10% more heat compared to the keyboard without an air inlet.”

The overall weight of the laptop stands at 1.39 kg and 17.9 mm slim. With its 59Wh battery, Acer promises up to 15 hours of use, and also comes with fast charging support.

The Swift X features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with an 85.73% screen-to-body ratio, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB. Acer provides an ample array of ports, including full-function USB Type-C to ensure ultra-fast data transfer, video streaming, and battery charging, while Wi-Fi 6 brings faster overall connectivity.

The laptop also includes a fingerprint sensor for more secure sign-in through Windows Hello, AI-enhanced noise suppression for smoother video calls, and Acer BlueLightShield technology to help lessen eye strain during long editing sessions.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 7, 2021 2:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India
Laptops
Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India
JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

Features

JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 7, 2021: Get free exclusive content with these codes

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes September 7, 2021: Get free exclusive content with these codes

Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers protest

News

Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers protest

WhatsApp will stop working for some Android, iOS phones from Nov 1

Apps

WhatsApp will stop working for some Android, iOS phones from Nov 1

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India

JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers protest

iPhone 13 s satellite feature will be available only in select markets: Is India one of them?

Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?

JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

WhatsApp upcoming features: A look at new features that could launch soon

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick ? Watch !

Related Topics

Related Stories

Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India

Laptops

Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India
Best Gaming RAMs in India: Acer Predator Apollo, Corsair Vengeance and more

Features

Best Gaming RAMs in India: Acer Predator Apollo, Corsair Vengeance and more
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and more

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Best deals on gaming laptops, accessories, and more
Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10

Laptops

Windows 11 will only receive one major update each year, unlike Windows 10
COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

Laptops

COMPUTEX 2021: Intel launches two new 11th Gen U-series processors

हिंदी समाचार

चैनल प्रमोट कर रहा है Battlegrounds Mobile India में चीटिंग? ऐसे करिए इसे रिपोर्ट

BGMI में सस्ता UC पाने के लिए क्या आपको भी है प्राइम सब्सक्रिप्शन का इंतजार? कंपनी ने FAQ में दी जानकारी

Free Fire Redeem Codes 7th September: आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Phantom Bear Bundle समेत कई रिवार्ड

WhatsApp यूजर्स के लिए बुरी खबर, 1 नवंबर से इन 43 फोन में काम नहीं करेगा ऐप

Free Fire Max का प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन करने पर मिलेंगे ढेरों रिवॉर्ड, जानें पूरा प्रोसेस

Latest Videos

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !

Features

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !
WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?

Features

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?
Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

Features

5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

News

Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India
Laptops
Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India
JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

Features

JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price
Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers protest

News

Mobile internet services suspended in parts of Haryana due to farmers protest
iPhone 13 s satellite feature will be available only in select markets: Is India one of them?

News

iPhone 13 s satellite feature will be available only in select markets: Is India one of them?
Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?

Mobiles

Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers