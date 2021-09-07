Acer Swift X with Ryzen 5000 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU launched in India

Acer India has announced its new Thin and light laptop, the Swift X as the newest member of its premium Swift line of laptops. This is the first of Acer’s Swift laptops to get the RTX 30 series discrete graphics. It’s powered with a AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for a powerhouse performance in an ultra-thin form factor. Also Read - Best Gaming RAMs in India: Acer Predator Apollo, Corsair Vengeance and more

With up to 4.4 GHz, 8 cores, and 16 processing threads, Acer says this thin and light laptop is capable of rendering 4K videos to churning through spreadsheets without running out of breath. The Acer Swift X will be available on, Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales and other authorized retail stores starting from Rs 84,999. Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

Acer Swift X series updated in India

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “The Swift X is designed to be a high-performance ultraportable laptop for consumers who prefer elegance and performance on the go. The laptop delivers on multiple counts be it style, ultra-portable design, performance, long battery life and more. It is truly a unique model and provides the “X” factor for the customer.” Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 50,000 in India in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Acer Aspire 3, more

The Acer Swift X is powered by the efficient and powerful AMD ‘Zen 3’ core architecture. The core specifications include AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, the supercharged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics card, memory up to 16GB of RAM, and storage up to 2TB SSD.

As for the cooling, Acer says, “The new Swift X optimizes its thermal performance with a fan of 59 blades, 0.3mm, and dual D6 copper heat pipes to maximize cooling efficiency. The stereo ring with an inclined plane on the fan top brings in more volume of air combined with a wider air vent, this design efficiently intakes more air and delivers up to 5- 10% improvement in airflow. Also, the Air inlet keyboard design upgrades its thermal performance and expels 8- 10% more heat compared to the keyboard without an air inlet.”

The overall weight of the laptop stands at 1.39 kg and 17.9 mm slim. With its 59Wh battery, Acer promises up to 15 hours of use, and also comes with fast charging support.

The Swift X features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with an 85.73% screen-to-body ratio, 300 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB. Acer provides an ample array of ports, including full-function USB Type-C to ensure ultra-fast data transfer, video streaming, and battery charging, while Wi-Fi 6 brings faster overall connectivity.

The laptop also includes a fingerprint sensor for more secure sign-in through Windows Hello, AI-enhanced noise suppression for smoother video calls, and Acer BlueLightShield technology to help lessen eye strain during long editing sessions.