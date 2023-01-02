comscore After iPhones, India eyes manufacturing MacBooks, iPads
After iPhones, India wants Apple to make MacBooks, iPads: Report

After iPhones, India wants Apple and its suppliers to manufacture MacBooks and iPads in the country. Here’s what it plans to do.

  • At the moment, Apple manufactures iPhones in India.
  • Now, India is eyeing the production of iPads and MacBooks.
  • India plans to increase PLI for IT hardware to Rs 20,000 crore.
MacBookPro

Apple, at the moment manufactures its iPhones, including the iPhone 14, series in India. Now, the Indian government is eyeing setting up of manufacturing units for production of other Apple devices including MacBook and iPad in the country. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 rumours roundup: USB-C, dynamic island, price and more

According to a report by The Econimic Times Telecom, the Indian government is looking forward to broadening the scope of its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware to around Rs 20,000 crore instead of the existing Rs 7,350 crore. The report also says that the Indian government wants Apple to expand its manufacturing ecosystem in the country beyond iPhones to include other devices, especially at a time when Apple and other American electronic companies are planning to expand their manufacturing ecosystem beyond China amid the existing geo-political scenario. Also Read - Best of 2022: Top tech gadgets launched in India in 2022

Sources told the publication that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which the nodal ministry for setting up and electronics manufacturing ecosystem in the country, has already sent a proposal for expanding the scope of the scheme. The proposal is now being reviewed by the finance ministry and other related ministries that have a jurisdiction in this matter. Also Read - A17 chip for iPhone 15 is likely to focus on battery life over power: Report

It is worth noting that back in February 2021, the PLI scheme that was approved by the Union Cabinet included incentives worth one to four percent over a period of four years. Now, the Indian government is planning to boost these incentives to an average of five percent.

Furthermore, the source told the publication that earlier the scope of the scheme was not sufficiently wide to ‘meet the disability that the companies would have had if they manufactured in India’. But now, the government is planning to expand the overall outlay of the scheme with greater budget, which is expected to prompt the companies to invest more in India and expand their manufacturing capabilities in the country.

The government believes that getting companies like Apple, Dell and HP set up their manufacturing bases in India would be critical for bolstering the country’s manufacturing ecosystem and India’s ‘global manufacturing hub’ status. “…we are confident that an enhanced and friendlier scheme will bear results in the IT hardware,” the source told the publication.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2023 6:56 PM IST
