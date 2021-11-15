Reliance JioBook laptop launch can be expected soon as key details leak

Reliance JioBook may be on the verge of launch as details keep pouring in about Jio’s new laptop. Reliance Jio is trying to make headways in one of product segments that got resuscitated due to the Covid pandemic. Similar to previous Jio products, the JioBook is also expected to provide a relatively better value proposition for buyers. The leaked details about the specs of the new laptop has also hinted at an entry-level machine.

JioBook codenamed NB1112MM

The model spotted on the website came with a codename NB1112MM. This code falls in line with a previous leak sourced from a different listing. According to the details provided on the page, the new laptop will be powered by a MediaTek chipset, specifically MediaTek MT8788 which can be clocked up to 2GHz. The processor will be aided by the ARM Mali G72. In terms of performance, the chipset got a Single-Core score of 1178 and multi-core score of 4246.

In terms of display, the chipset can support up to Full HD resolution. However, JioBook is expected to get a lesser resolution display in order to make the price tag more affordable. Considering that JioBook is being powered by MediaTek, we can expect an Android based operating system. The machine, according to the Geekbench listing, will come with JioOS which will be based on Android.

NB1118QMW, and NB1148QMW

On of the two laptops, has been listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor. The same model also featured Snapdragon X12 4G for connectivity, according to the listing.

The new JioBook laptops are also expected to get connectivity ports such as HDMI, USB-A among others. For wireless connectivity, the JioBook might get dual-band WiFi as well as 4G LTE in a few variants.

Considering that these details are not official, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.