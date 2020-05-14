Gaming laptop brand Alienware is soon to announce a new line up of gaming machines. The new machines involve the Alienware Area-51m, the Alienware m15/m17, and the Alienware Aurora Esports desktop. These will soon add to the large portfolio of gaming system the company sells. Also Read - Dell launches its newest gaming laptop portfolio in India with Alienware Area-51m customizable laptop

Alienware Area-51m

The new Alienware Area-51m gaming laptop features upgradeable and overclockable desktop-processors and graphics cards for on-the-go gamers. The new laptop now also comes with a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ S-series processors. Further, it is also the first laptop from the company to feature 10 cores. Apart from this it also has 20 threads and clocks up to 5.3GHz with Thermal Velocity Boost to maximize efficiency and performance.

There is a new Honeycomb air-intake design above the keyboard along with larger fan blades. There is now also a vapor cooling chamber and up to 12-phase HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation on select configurations. The Area-51m also offers a second variant with AMD Radeon RX graphics. The new laptop will be available from June 9, starting at $3049.99 (about Rs 2,30,289).

Alienware m15/m17

The new Alienware m15/m17 laptops are claimed by the company to be some of the “thinnest and most powerful gaming laptops on the market”. The machines feature 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors and allow overclocking on the i9-10980HK processors. There is the brand’s Cryo-tech cooling design here to get rid of heat, along with the HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation technology.

The laptop also features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-P graphics. In terms of specifications you have 32GB DDR4 RAM, graphic choices between Nvidia GeForce or AMD Radeon GPUs and the Thunderbolt 3 capable of PD fast charging. The laptops will be available starting May 21, 2020 starting at $1499.99 (about Rs 1,13,211).

Alienware Aurora R11

The Alienware Aurora is the brand’s first PCI-e liquid cooling graphics-featuring machine. It features Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics and will deliver up to a 19.5 percent drop in temperature along with a 69.2 percent noise reduction. This effectively means you get both liquid-cooled processors and graphics.

The Aurora also features a 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, HyperX FURY XMP DDR4 memory and an optional 1,000W power supply. The system comes with a range of upgradeable configurations for overclockers. Moreover, the Lunar Light model of the system can now be fully customized with a new ambient light ring.