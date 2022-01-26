comscore Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops launched: What special feature do they offer?
News

Laptops

Both the Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops can be configured in Intel Core i7-12700H and Intel Core i9-12900H options with a 14-core configuration.

Alienware X

(Representational Image: Alienware)

Dell just launched its latest Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops, which replace the last year’s R1 models. The new laptops are powered by 12th generation Intel Core processors. They will also feature Alienware Cryo-tech cooling with an “Alienware exclusive Element 31 thermal interface material. Also, they feature 100 micro-LEDs over the rear hinge panel. Also Read - AMD Ryzen 6000 processors launched at CES 2022: First to integrate Microsoft's Pluton security chip

Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops: Price

The base model of the X15 RS is priced at $2,199 (approximately Rs 1,64,679), and the base model of the X17 R2 is priced at $2,299 (approximately Rs 1,72,175). Both the laptops are already available in the US and the UK, via the company’s official website. THe company has not revealed when the gaming laptops will be launched in other international markets including India. Also Read - Do not update your Dell, Alienware laptop/desktop BIOS: Here's why

Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops: Specifications

Alienware X15 R2 features a 15.6-inch display, which you can configure at full HD at 165Hz or 360Hz refresh rate, and QHD at 240Hz refresh rate. Alienware X17 R2 sports a 17.3-inch display which you can get in full HD resolution at 165Hz/360Hz refresh rate, or at Ultra HD resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. The laptops come with the new Alienware X-Series keyboard, which comes with 1.5mm travel, per-key RGB, n-key rollover, and anti-ghosting. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the Laptop category

Both the gaming laptops can be configured in Intel Core i7-12700H and Intel Core i9-12900H options with a 14-core configuration. The CPU can be paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, and or the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU.

The laptops come with 16GB/32GB of RAM paired with 256GB-2TB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD (single) or 512GB-4TB RAID (dual) storage options. Connectivity options include USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Thunderbolt, MicroSD, HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 5:51 PM IST

