Alienware X15, X17 now the thinnest gaming laptops from Dell

Dell has taken the wraps off the new Alienware X series gaming laptops. This X series now becomes the flagship gaming laptop series from Dell and features the latest NVIDIA GPUs and Intel CPUs. More than the specifications, the first two models, dubbed the X15 and X17, are among the thinnest gaming laptops one can now buy. The notebooks are currently available in the United States.

The Alienware X17 is currently the thinnest gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch display while the X15 is the slimmest 15-inch laptop Alienware has ever sold. The Alienware X15 starts at $1,999 for the entry-level model whereas the X17 takes the price up to $2,099. Dell is offering NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPUs and 11th Gen Intel processors.

Dell Alienware X series laptops unveiled

The reason behind the Alienware X laptop's slimness is a smart new cooling system. "We've engineered the next evolution of our Alienware Cryo-TechTM cooling technology which introduces Element 31, an exclusive thermal interface material (TIM) concocted from Encapsulated Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound. This material exists between the CPU and their thermal elements to disperse heat and mitigate spikes in core temperatures from affecting the system's performance," says Dell in its blog post.

This new cooling system helps the laptop to dissipate the heat with a 25 percent improvement in thermal resistance, which is an advantage with the Element 31. Helping the new cooling systems is a new quad fan system that drives out hot air at the front and rear.

Another feature to keep the system cool is a new Thermal Control Circuit offset (TCC offset) that lets the user preset the temperatures so that the PC stays in that temperature range. There’s also Tailored Power States that includes Full Speed (max power), performance mode (graphics priority), balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), battery saver (low temperature priority) and quiet mode (acoustics priority).

As regular specifications, users can choose from the 11th Gen Intel processors and up to an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU. Helping in the visual department are DirectX raytracing, FHD360Hz, 4K UHD HDR400, low blue light technology and some more. There’s also a Windows Hello IR camera sensor for secure verification processes.

Users can also equip the Alienware X17 with a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches having a low profile of 3.5mm. And of course, there’s lots of stunning RGB lighting to amp up the mood.