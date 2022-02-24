All Windows 11 versions to soon require internet to setup: Check how this affects you

Windows 11 has now been out for almost six months and has not required an active internet connection to operate the Pro Edition since its launch. The operating system did require an internet connection for the Home edition. This is now changing as the company now stating that Windows 11 Pro users will also require an internet connection to set up the device. Also Read - Bethesda shutting down its PC launcher: All games, items, more to be shifted to Steam

According to the latest Windows 11 Preview build, Microsoft claims that the operating system's Pro version will now also require an active internet connection when first setting up a device. The company also claims that in the future you can also "expect Microsoft Account to be required."

Take note, internet connectivity is only required for the setup, after which the users can continue to use the device according to their whims and fancies.

The company has not revealed when this update will be delivered to the actual live version of Windows 11. However, it is likely to roll out within H1 2022.

While this decision will help Microsoft cut down on piracy and security flaws, it is also expected to negatively affect users in parts of the world without reliable internet, and for IT professionals that like to have total control of the devices they deploy to their userbase. Windows 11 Home already requires an internet connection to setup, which is a major issue for users in either of the abovementioned situations. And now with the restriction being implemented to the Pro version too, it narrows the appeal of the operating system.

Apart from cutting down on piracy, this move will also give Microsoft access to more data. However, this will come at a cost of convenience for the users considering that they will have to go through a tedious sign-in process every time to get their machine setup.