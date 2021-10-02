Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime members. The 2021 edition Festive season sale brings tons of deals on popular consumer electronics- smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables, etc. The Great Indian Festival sale will open for non-Prime members on October 3. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G first sale in India today: Festive discounts, price

Ahead of the grand opening, the e-retailer has listed a few deals for its special customers. In this listicle, we have handpicked some of the best deals and offers on students’ laptops available on the first day of sale. HDFC Bank cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount on the purchase of select products during the Great Indian Festival sale. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale live for Prime members: Top 10 best deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale – Best deals, and offers on students laptops

Amazon is offering discounts on laptops from multiple brands including Asus, HP, Dell, Lenovo. There are massive discounts on students’ laptops. Here are the best deals to check. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini now under Rs 36,000: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale begins for Plus members

Asus VivoBook 14 (2021)

Asus VivoBook 14 2021 edition is currently available at an offer price of Rs 38,990. Bank offer of up to Rs 2,000 is available, in addition, consumers will get a Dell MS116 optical mouse free of charge. The laptop equips a 14-inch FHD panel, 11th gen Intel Core i3 chip, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics card, and free Windows 11 upgrade (when available).

Asus VivoBook 15 (2020)

Asus VivoBook 15 can be purchased at an offer price of Rs 34,990. Amazon is offering extra Rs 500 coupon discount. Other benefits include- HDFC Bank discount of up to Rs 2,000, exchange offer of up to 17,850. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display, Windows 10 Home OS (free upgrade to Windows 11), 10th gen Intel Core i3 chipset, 4GB RAM.

Dell 15 (2021)

Dell 15 2021 edition is up for grabs at Rs 40,490. Similar to the other laptops in this list it includes bank offers, an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,850, and a free Dell MS116 mouse. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display, 11th gen Intel Core i3 SoC, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics with shared graphics memory, Windows 10 Home OS (upgradable to Windows 11).

HP 15 (2021)

HP 15 2021 model is listed at Rs 40,990. Other offers include- Rs 500 off with coupon, bank discount of up to Rs 2,000, exchange offer of up to Rs 17,850. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display, 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home OS (Windows 11 upgradable).

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 can be purchased at Rs 33,990 during the Amazon Festive sale. The laptop bundles bank offers, and exchange offer of up to Rs 17,850. It comes with a 15.6-inch display, 10th gen Intel Core i3 SoC, 4GB RAM, Windows 10 Home OS with lifetime validity, and Intel UHD 600 integrated graphics.