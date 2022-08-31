Amd Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors Launched For High End Gaming

AMD Ryzen 7000 series of consumer desktop processors finally broke the cover to bring the next generation of PC gaming. The new CPUs are a significant bump over the AMD Ryzen 5000, which was the company’s last series of desktop processors. The new Ryzen 7000 series has up to 16 cores based on the company’s new AM5 platform and the Zen 4 architecture. It is also the first to support DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5 standards out of the box, which will lead to a significant improvement in performance. The new processors come with integrated Radeon Graphics with 2 cores, 2200MHz clock speed, and a 400MHz base frequency.

The series includes the Ryzen 9 7950X, which is the most powerful in the lot, the Ryzen 9 7900X, the Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X. The core and thread counts of the new Ryzen 7000 series processors are similar to that of the Ryzen 5000, but support for better technologies makes the former significantly better in terms of performance.

New AMD Ryzen 7000 series

For instance, the boost clock speed of the top-end AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is 5.7GHz while the base frequency is 4.2GHz. It has 16 cores and 32 threads, which will be able to handle high-end games without showing any struggle. It has a total cache memory of 80MB and a TDP of 170W, so it is power efficient at the same time. The Ryzen 7950X costs $699, which is $100 less than what the Ryzen 5950X was launched at.

The second in line is the Ryzen 9 7900X, which comes with 12 cores and 24 threads, allowing for a boost clock speed of 5.6GHz and a base clock speed of 4.7GHz. It uses a cache memory of 76MB and works at a TDP of 170W. At the price of $549, it matches the launch price of the predecessor Ryzen 5900X. The third variant is the Ryzen 7 7700X, which has 8 cores, 16 threads, a boost clock of 5.4GHz, a base clock of 4.5GHz, 40MB of cache, and a TDP of 105W. It costs $399, which is $50 less than the launch price of the Ryzen 5800X.

The last one and the comparatively least powerful is the Ryzen 5 7600X. It has only 6 cores and works on 12 threads with a TDP of 105W. It has a boost clock speed of up to 5.3GHz and a base frequency of 4.7GHz. The Ryzen 5 7600X costs $299, which is the same price as what the 5600X was launched for.

AMD AM5 platform

The most important upgrade is the new AM5 platform, which changes how chips are installed on the motherboard. Instead of using the old sockets, the Ryzen 7000 series goes for a 1718-pin LGA socket. The company says the new socket design can offer up to 230W of socket power to the CPU, along with supporting DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. However, despite using the new design, the AM5 platform is compatible with AM4 CPU coolers, so it gives some freedom to people who build their own PC. None of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs, however, comes with a cooler in the box.

AMD has also launched two new motherboard chipsets, the X670 and the B650. Each model has an Extreme version to include additional connectivity options.