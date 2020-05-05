Apple updates 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

Goodbye Butterfly Keyboard. Apple has updated its 13-inch MacBook Pro and in process, it has killed the butterfly keyboard for good. The big news here being that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a Magic Keyboard. The same keyboard that first debuted on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It was then added to the new MacBook Air as well in March. With this new Pro model, Apple has brought Magic Keyboard with a scissor switch to all of its laptops. Also Read - Apple Watch detects heart disease missed by Hospital in 80-year old patient

The story of the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro does not stop at the addition of the Magic Keyboard. It also gets new 10th generation Intel Core processors, which enables faster performance than its predecessor. Like the MacBook Air, Apple has also doubled the storage. The iPhone maker has now introduced a new iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard accessory, an iPhone SE, a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro while most people stay at home due lockdown. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, could be cheaper than the iPhone 11

Apple MacBook Pro: Price in India, Specifications

Apple says the new lineup with 10th generation processors offers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. It also comes with 16GB of faster 3733MHz memory standard on select configurations. There is a 13-inch Retina display, touch bar with integrated touch ID and stereo speakers. Apple claims all-day battery life but your mileage will vary depending on use. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 in the US and is now available for preorder. In India, the new MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,22,990 and will be available soon. Also Read - Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

Apple MacBook Pro users faced a lot of issues with the older butterfly keyboard who had to make multiple trips to Genius for repair. The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro gets the Magic Keyboard with redesigned scissor mechanism and 1mm of key travel. The keyboard also has a new inverted “T” arrangement for the arrow keys. The Magic Keyboard also features a physical Escape key and there is Touch Bar and Touch ID as well. If you had issues with the keyboard on older MacBook Pro then this model fixes that with ease.

The new MacBook Pro also doubles the storage with standard model starting at 256GB and going all the way up to 1TB. Apple claims the SSDs on MacBook Pro have a sequential read speeds of up to 3.0Gbps. There is also now a 4TB SSD storage option for those professional users who have large photo and video projects. Apple says customers upgrading from dual-core 13-inch MacBook Pro will see up to 2.8 times faster performance. The new processor with faster memory helped the MacBook Pro emerge as another powerful yet portable 13-inch laptop.

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro runs macOS Catalina, the latest version of Apple’s desktop operating system. It brings new experiences including SideCar, which allows for iPad displays to be used as second screens. It also supports Catalyst, a new way to port iOS apps to the mac ecosystem. For security, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has Apple T2 security chip. It checks whether the software loaded during the boot process has not been tampered and provides on-the-fly data encryption. The 13-inch MacBook Pro marks the demise of Apple’s butterfly keyboard and beginning for better laptops across the board.