News

Apple announced another launch event on November 10: New MacBooks this time?

Laptops

Apple has announced another virtual event for 2020 to be held on November 10. Rumors suggest it could be for the Apple Silicon powered laptops.

  Published: November 3, 2020 12:30 PM IST
apple event

The autumn of 2020 saw two Apple virtual events announcing a whole set of new products, including new iPhones and Apple Watches. Apple, however, has more in store for us and is coming up with something on November 10. Apple teased the event as “One More Thing”, highlighting a black Apple logo against a rainbow of colors. Based on the teaser, it seems Apple may announce the new MacBooks based on Apple Silicon chips. Also Read - Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments in Q3: IDC

The event will start live streaming on Apple’s YouTube channel at 11:30 pm in India on Monday, i.e. November 10. Apple hasn’t given us any hint about the launches but based on the rumors, it seems the event will reveal the new MacBooks powered by Apple Silicon chips. Apple already announced earlier at the WWDC 2020 event about its decision to switch to Apple Silicon from Intel chips Also Read - Xiaomi ने Apple को पिछाड़ा, बना दुनिया का तीसरा सबसे बड़ा स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड

New MacBooks coming on November 10?

apple Also Read - Apple के बाद अब Samsung भी फोन के रिटेल बॉक्स से हटा सकता है चार्जर और हेडफोन

The “One More Thing” event is expected to reveal the new MacBook lineup as well as the iMac lineup running on Apple Silicon. The first Apple Silicon chips will be based on the Apple A14 Bionic chip that just debuted on the iPhone 12 series as well as the iPad Air. These ARM-based chips will be running the show on Apple’s computers from now on.

Initially, Apple is expected to make the switch to its Apple Silicon chips with the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to get the Apple Silicon treatment. Apple already demonstrated the capabilities of the Apple Silicon chip at the WWDC by running video and photo editing tools. Hence, the new chips could bring more power to the entry-level MacBook models.

It remains to be seen whether the Apple Silicon brings down the prices of the entry-level MacBook laptops. The gains from the new chip are also expected to be seen with the battery performance too. Apple will release the stable version of the macOS Big Sur on November 10 for all current MacBook models.

Apple recently put the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on sale in India along with the iPad Air 2020 and 8th Gen iPad. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go on sale starting this week.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: November 3, 2020 12:30 PM IST

Best Sellers