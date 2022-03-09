Apple hosted its first event of the year last night. At its Peek Performance event, Apple launched the much-awaited iPhone SE 2022 smartphone. In addition to that, the company also launched a new iPad Air with M1 chip and Ultra Wide front camera and Mac Studio and Mac Studio Display. But that’s not it. Apart from its new device lineup, Apple also introduced a new Apple Silicon chipset – M1 Ultra. Also Read - Apple discontinues Intel-powered 27-inch iMac

Apple said that its newly launched M1 Ultra processor is the fourth and final chipset in the company M1 lineup and it joins the likes of M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset in the company's desktop processor lineup. M1 Ultra is also the company's fastest desktop processor launched till date.

Coming to the details, the new M1 Ultra system-on-chip (SoC) consists of 114 billion transistors, which the company says is 'the most in a personal computer chip'. The chip can be configured with up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency unified memory that can be accessed by the 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine. This configuration can enable video professionals to transcode video to ProRes up to 5.6x faster than with a 28-core Mac Pro with Afterburner.

Furthermore, the chipset uses the company’s UltraFusion architecture, which in turn uses a silicon interposer that connects the chips across more than 10,000 signals, providing a massive 2.5TB/s of low latency, inter-processor bandwidth. This architecture also “enables the M1 Ultra to behave and be recognised by software as one chip, so developers don’t need to rewrite code to take advantage of its performance.”

Also, M1 Ultra comes with a 32-core Neural Engine which can run up to 22 trillion operations per second. “M1 Ultra also integrates custom Apple technologies, such as a display engine capable of driving multiple external displays, integrated Thunderbolt 4 controllers, and best-in-class security, including Apple’s latest Secure Enclave, hardware-verified secure boot, and runtime anti-exploitation technologies,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The newly launched Mac Studio will be the first of Apple devices to get the company’s M1 Ultra chipset.