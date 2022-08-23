comscore Apple brings self-repair support to MacBooks
Apple introduced self-repair program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series smartphones. Now, it is bringing the same support for its MacBook laptops.

Apple MacBook

Image: Apple

Apple first introduced self-repair support for its iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series smartphones back in November last year. Now, almost nine months later, the company has introduced the same for its MacBook laptops. The company today announced that its ‘Self Service Repair’ program will be available MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 series chipsets starting today. Also Read - How to find Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16: A step-by-step

As a part of this program, the company will prove repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. Apple said that the program will cover more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad among others. The company will add more repairing options in the coming days. Also Read - How to schedule emails in iOS 16 with Apple Mail: A step-by-step guide

“Customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices will be able to complete repairs on these Mac notebooks, with access to many of the same parts and tools available to Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Service Providers,” Apple wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 14 launch

The company also said that customers can send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling. In some cases, they will also receive credit for the same.

As far as pricing is concerned, Apple said that it will offer rental kits for $49 (Rs 3,914 approximately), to customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools. Customers will have access to the tool kit for one week after which they will have to ship it back to the company.

Apple self-service repair availability

As far as availability is concerned, at the moment, Apple’s self-repair program for MacBook is available only in the US. The company will expand it to Europe and more Mac models later this year. In addition to this, Apple also said that it is also expanding its self-repair program for iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series to more geographies starting with Europe. At the time of launch, it was available only in the US.

How to repair your MacBook via Apple’s self-repair program

To start the self-repair process, customers will first have to review the repair manual for the product they want to repair by visiting support.apple.com/self-service-repair. After they have identified the issue, they will have to visit the Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the necessary parts and tools.

  Published Date: August 23, 2022 8:57 AM IST
