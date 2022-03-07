Apple will host its Peak Performance event on Tuesday. Ahead of the company’s first event of the year, the internet is buzzing with details of all the announcements that the company is expected to make. Reports so far have suggested that the company is likely to launch the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 at its upcoming event. In addition to that, reports have also touted the launch of new iPad models. Now, a new report has suggested that the company is working on a new computer on the lines of the Mac Mini. Also Read - How to save mobile data or WiFi bandwidth on iPhone with Low Data mode

The upcoming computer called ‘Mac Studio’ will be based on the Mac mini, however, it is tipped to run on a more powerful chip under the hood. Sources told 9To5 Mac that Mac Studio will be available in two versions – one with the company’s M1 Max chipset, the one that Apple used in its 2021 MacBook Pro laptop, and the other with a more powerful Apple Silicon chipset compared to the existing M1 Max. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 key features revealed, mass production likely to begin this month

In addition to a new computer, Apple is also working on a new 7K display called the Mac Studio Display, which coupled with the Mac Studio will be aimed at a certain segment of professionals. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 release date leaked ahead of official launch

Interestingly, Mark Gurman back in 2021 Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had said that Apple will launch a smaller Mac Pro computer running on Apple Silicon chipset with 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. Now, new reports suggests that the smaller Mac Pro will indeed be Mac Studio, which will replace the high-end Intel-powered variant of the Mac Mini that is still available the market.

As far as availability is concerned, there is no word on when Mac Studio, which is codenamed as ‘J375’, is expected to arrive. It is unlikely that Apple will launch the Mac Studio computer and Mac Studio Display, which could succeed its Pro Display XDR with a 6K resolution, at its event on March 8. The company is expected to unveil them along with more Mac models at WWDC 2022 in June this year.