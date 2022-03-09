Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Apple during its Peek Performance event launched a number of new products including iPhone SE (2022), Studio Display and more. One of the major focuses of today’s event was the new Mac Studio, which starts a completely new Mac PC. The Mac Studio looks similar to the Mac Mini with a slightly larger body and packing a lot more power inside. Also Read - Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here’s how much it costs

Mac Studio, Studio Display: Price

Mac Mini (2022) starts at $1,999 for the M1 Max variant, and $3,999 (approximately Rs 3,07,827) for the M1 Ultra variant. Also Read - Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball, other Major League Baseball content for free

The Mac Studio in India starts at Rs 1,89,900 for the M1 Max variant, and at Rs 3,89,900 for the M1 Ultra powered model. Also Read - Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 with A15 Bionic, 12MP rear camera

The new Studio Display starts at $1,599. In India it is priced at Rs 1,59,900 for the Standard Glass variant and at Rs 1,89,900 for the nano-texture glass variant.

The new Mac Mini and the Studio Display will be made available starting March 18.

Mac Studio: Specifications

Mac Studio comes in two variants: one powered by the M1 Max chip and another variant powered by the new M1 Ultra chipset. Apple claims that the new Mac Studio with M1 Max performs 50 percent faster than a 16-core Xeon powered Mac Pro and 2.5 times faster than a Core i9 powered 27-inch iMac. It also states that the M1 Ultra configuration is over 3.8 times faster than that 27-inch iMac and up to 60 percent faster than the Mac Pro.

At the back, it includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10 GB Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI, and an audio jack. At the front, the M1 Max variant sports dual USB Type-C ports, whereas, the M1 Ultra variant features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

The M1 Max variant comes with 32GB of unified memory (basically RAM) along with 512GB of SSD storage for the base model. The M1 Ultra base variant comes with 64GB unified memory and 1TB SSD storage. Mac Studio is powered by macOS Monterey.

Studio Display: Specifications

Alongside the Mac Studio, Apple also launched the new Studio Display aimed at professionals. The Studio Display sports a 27-inch, 5K display encased inside of an aluminium frame. The company claims that it can reach up to 600 nits of brightness, comes with P3 wide colour gamut support, and supports the company’s own TrueTone feature.

Above the 27-inch display sits the 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera for video conferencing. It also consists of a three-mic array. Coming to the back, it sports three USB Type-C ports, one Thunderbolt 4 port with support for up to 96W passthrough charging.

The Studio Display comes with a powerful six-speaker system consisting of four woofers and two tweeters. It also consists of an embedded A13 chip to optimize performance with Apple’s Mac desktops and laptops and enable features like Center Stage, spatial audio, and “Hey Siri” voice commands.