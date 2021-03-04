comscore Apple iPad mini Pro launch in March 2021: New Design, face id, slim bezels, renders leaked photos
News

Apple iPad mini 2021 could get a new design with slim bezels, Face ID; reveals leaked photos

Laptops

Apple iPad mini Pro is said to launch in March with new design slim bezels and Face ID. New image renders have leaked showing off the refreshed iPad mini Pro design.

ipad-mini-2021-svet-apple

Image Source: Svet Apple

Apple could be working on an “iPad mini Pro” with an 8.9-inch display with slim bezels and Face ID. According to a post on the Korean blog Naver, the iPad mini Pro is under development as of now and could launch in the second half of the year. Also Read - iPhone X explodes in man's pockets, Apple faces lawsuit: Know what happened

A different website Svet Apple also put out image renders of the upcoming Apple iPad mini Pro, revealing thin bezels, Touch ID integrated into the power button on top edge, support for Face ID, and USB Type-C connectivity. The design does look similar to the iPad Pro. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 six months usage report: Is it worth settling for this compact iPhone?

New iPad mini to launch in March, 2021?

However, it is advised to take the latest information with a pinch of salt as it contradicts a previous report from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kua, which said (Via 9to5Mac) Apple will launch a new iPad mini that’s between 8.5-inches and 9-inches during the first half of 2021. Also Read - NASA Perseverance Mars rover uses 1998 iMac processor with just one upgrade

The report of May last year also suggests that “the affordable price tag and adoption of fast chips” will be the selling points of these iPads.

Though Kuo did not reveal details about the new iPad mini, Macotakara reported earlier this year that the next-generation iPad mini will sport an 8.4-inch with significant bezels on the sides like the iPad Air (3rd generation).

Further, it will continue to use Touch ID and Lightning port as we saw on iPad (9th generation). Macotakara also revealed that this new iPad mini will be released in March.

As of now, there is not much clarity of how the next-generation iPad mini will look like and when it will be launched. It looks like we will need to wait longer to get more information on the device.

Apple said to unveil upgraded iPad Pro, mini and AirTags on March 16

Meanwhile, Apple is said to host its first virtual launch event of 2021 on March 16 where it is expected to unveil long-awaited AirTags along with refreshed versions of iPad Pro and mini.

In addition to AirTags, which will essentially be small tracking devices similar to Tiles, Apple could also unveil the new iPad Pro model and a redesigned iPad Mini. However, do note that Apple has not made the event official yet so this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2021 1:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 4, 2021 1:37 PM IST

Best Sellers