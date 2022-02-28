comscore Apple’s 20-inch foldable display tipped to launch in 2025
Apple is working on a 20-inch foldable display: Report

Apple's 20-inch foldable display is tipped to come with two displays sans a keyboard.

Representational Image (Image: Lenovo)

Apple has long been said to be working on a foldable display smartphone. But the company hasn’t diverged from its form factor so far. Now, word is that the iPhone-maker is working on a 20-inch foldable display device. Also Read - iPhone SE (2020) price in India likely to drop below Rs 20,000 after iPhone SE 3 launch

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest version of his Power On newsletter said that the company is working on a 20-inch foldable ‘iPad/MacBook hybrid’. This foldable device will lack a physical keyboard or a trackpad. Instead, it will feature an all-touchscreen design that will also dub as the keyboard. “I’m told Apple has indeed been exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid that would take the second approach. It would trade in the physical keyboard and trackpad for a fully touch-screen base,” Gurman wrote in the newsletter. Also Read - Apple patents Magic keyboard that has an integrated Mac inside

The latest report backs Display and Supply Chain (DSCC) analyst Ross Young’s report wherein he says that Apple was working on a foldable display device with a 20-inch display, which would “result in a true dual use product, a notebook with a full-size keyboard when folded and for use as a monitor when not folded and used with an external keyboard.” Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 5G might be priced at $300: Report

Young also said that this upcoming foldable display macbook/iPad will come with a UHD/4K resolution or even higher. As far as the availability is concerned, Young says that Apple could introduce this foldable display device in 2025 or even later. “The fact that Apple has interest in a foldable notebook, even if it is five years away, is good news for the foldable space,” he had noted at the time. Gurman, on the other hand, cites a 2026 timeline for the launch of what could very well be Apple’s very first foldable device.

Apple’s upcoming foldable device when launched would be similar to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold that brings foldable form factor to laptops. Lenovo hasn’t perfected the form factor yet. However, Apple’s tipped timeline gives the company plenty of time to fine tune the device and iron out any issues that it might have.

  Published Date: February 28, 2022 7:07 PM IST

