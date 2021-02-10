comscore Apple's free battery replacement for select MacBook Pro models: Check if you are impacted
Apple's free battery replacement for select MacBook Pro models: Check if you are impacted

Apple Macbook Pro models battery replacement: In case your device is eligible for replacement, you can get in touch with Apple to set up a time for your to drop by their service centre.

Apple has launched a new battery replacement programme for select MacBook Pro models sold in 2016 and 2017. The company has not specified the reason behind the charging problem. However, it stated that the issue has only affected “a very small number of customers.” Apart from the free battery replacement programme, the company has also released macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update, which is aimed at fixing battery charging issues on 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series launch, leaked specifications, new design, expected price

To recall, the macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 update has been released in just over a week of the release of the macOS Big Sur 11.2 update, which brought fixes for Bluetooth connectivity and external display problems. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini could be discontinued as the 'Mini' magic didn't work

How to check your MacBook’s battery health status

Affected MacBook Pro models (2016 and 2017) will show a “Service Recommended” warning inside of the battery health status menu. To check the battery health status, you can head over to Apple menu > System Preferences > Battery > Battery for Big Sur users. Users with Catalina or earlier can access the information by holding the Option key and clicking the battery icon in the menu bar. Also Read - Apple is looking to make its lightning cable more durable and long lasting: Report

If your battery status is normal, then your battery is not affected by the issue and does not come under the new replacement programme.

How to get your affected battery replaced?

In case your device is eligible for replacement, you can get in touch with Apple to set up a time for your to drop by their service centre. The customer executive will then examine the model to verify whether the device is eligible for the free battery replacement or not. If it is eligible, they will submit your laptop and give you a receipt and a specific time, as to when you can pick up your device.

The company recommends that users of the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models to update their devices to the new macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or install the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 supplemental update. This will help prevent the battery issue from happening on other 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 3:08 PM IST

