Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Apple recently brought its powerful M1 series SoCs, and the Cupertino tech giant is said to be now working on the next batch of chipsets. The tech company is reportedly working on new Mac chips, presumably to be called the M2 expected to land as soon as 2023.

The next generation of chipsets "presumably the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max will use an enhanced 5nm process, reports The Information.

Apple and chip supplier TSMC is expected to begin production of 3nm chips for use in iPhones and Macs in 2023 with codenames "Ibiza", "Lobos" and "Palma".

These 3nm Mac chips are supposedly capable of up to 40 CPU cores, a massive upgrade over the 10-core design used for M1 Pro and M1 Max. The chip will contain two dies, allowing for the use of more cores and it will still be an upgrade over the current generation.

Apple recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac — in 14- and 16-inch models.

MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.

The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook.

(With IANS inputs)