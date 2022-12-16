comscore Apple likely to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air in 2023
Apple likely to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air in 2023: Report

Apple is developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023. Here' s what else we know about it.

  • Apple is developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air.
  • This new MacBook Air could launch in Spring of 2023.
  • The new MacBook Air could come with a 15.5-inch display.
MacBook Air

Image: Apple

Apple is developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023, a media report said. Also Read - Jio True 5G arrives on iPhone 12 and above: How to activate it now

According to display analyst Ross Young, the production on panels designed for the new MacBook Air will start in the first quarter of 2023, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms that iPhone use Sony’s camera sensor

Sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it will be the largest MacBook Air to date. Also Read - Apple hacks: How to use AirPods with Android smartphones

While Young said that its display will be 15.5 inches, he previously said it would be around 15.2 inches.

It is expected to feature a MagSafe charging port, an upgraded speaker system and a 1080p camera.

The new MacBook Air is expected to be available with M2 and M2 Pro chip options.

Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to feature the same general design as the 13-inch MacBook Air that was released last year with flat edges, a large Force Touch trackpad, a keyboard with function keys and more.

In March, it was reported that the tech giant was developing a 15-inch MacBook Air which was expected to get launched next year.

It is expected to be thinner and lighter and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple.

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 16, 2022 1:03 PM IST
Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

