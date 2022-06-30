comscore Apple M2 MacBook Air will go on sale starting July 15
News

Apple M2 MacBook Air will be available starting July 15, Pre-orders to start in early July

Laptops

The Apple M2 MacBook Air will be available for customers to purchase starting July 15. The pre-orders for the device will commence in early July.

New MacBook Air

M2 powered MacBook Air

Apple released the new M2 MacBook Air earlier this month with refreshed design and hardware. The laptop was confirmed to go on sale in July, however, the company didn’t reveal the exact date of its availability. MacRumors has now learned from a retail source that the new M2 MacBook Air will be available to customers by early July. Also Read - Man uses Apple AirTags to recover stolen Range Rover

New M2 MacBook Air Release date

The new M2 MacBook Air will be available for customers to purchase starting July 15, the publication notes. The pre-orders for the device are said to commence from July 8. Also Read - 'As it Was' by Harry Styles was one of the biggest tracks on Apple Music this year

MacBook Air 2022 Also Read - Apple is rumoured to launch a 'flood' of new products this year: All you need to know

Specifications of the New MacBook Air 13-inch

The new MacBook Air 2022 model comes with a powerful M2 chip. The chip brings some major upgrades over the Apple M1 chip. The new chip is 18 percent faster in the CPU department and has a 35 percent fast GPU. It is efficient too, offering up to 18 hours of battery life.

It comes with a slim-bezel design, and like it or now, gets a notch over the predecessor. It sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display offering 500 nits of brightness. This is improved over the 400 nits found in the M1 MacBook Air.

M2 MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air has a more tapered look and has a flat-shaped design on the back. It has the following dimensions – 11.97in x 8.46in x 0.44in (30.41cm x 21.5cm x 1.13cm).  The base model of the laptop comes with a 30W USB-C Power adapter. There’s also a 67W USB-C Power Adapter option in the higher model of the laptop.

The new MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900/$1,199 and offers 8GB of RAM + 256GB of SSD. It comes with an 8-Core CPU + 8-Core GPU combination. On the other hand, the higher-end model with 8GB of RAM + 512GB of SSD and 8-Core CPU + 10-Core GPU combination starts at Rs. 1,49,900/$1,499. It comes in Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, and Silver color options.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 12:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 30, 2022 12:49 PM IST

