Apple's transition to the ARM-based Macs has begun and for the initial phase, it is the affordable Macs that are getting the new chip. The M1 Chip promises lots of performance improvements over the previous generation Intel chips for the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. While the MacBook models are still a pricey affair, it is the Mac Mini that caught our attention. Starting at Rs 64,990, it is the most affordable Mac you can buy today (well, not today as Apple will start shipping these from November 17).

The Mac mini is the only desktop PC offering from Apple running the new M1 chip. Apple is promising significant boosts over the previous generation model based on the Intel processors. The new Mac mini is said to be three times more capable of the CPU performance and six times superior graphics performance. What's astonishing is that Apple is offering all that performance stuffed in a relatively narrow body.

Given that the current work from home setup has forced us to consider a good PC for carrying on with work easily, is the new Mac mini a good choice for you? We explore six reasons why you should consider this palm-sized Mac as your next home PC.

Apple Mac mini: How it makes a case for itself?

1. The most obvious reason is the price itself. The new Mac mini starts at Rs 64,990 for the base version, which makes it the most affordable Apple computer you can buy now. Do note that you only get 256GB storage with this model. If you need higher storage space, there’s a 512GB variant that will set you back by Rs 84,900. Both these variants are highly cheaper than the base MacBook Air model.

2. The Apple M1 Chip is promising, at least on paper. Compared to the entry-level Intel chips, the Mi Chip is promising significant boosts in CPU and GPU performance. In fact, Apple is confident of the Mac mini being able to handle photo and video editing with ease. For casual gamers, the new chip promises good performance. This is a claim we need to verify but for general home computing needs, the Mac mini appears to be more than enough for the masses.

3. Most of us are accustomed to Microsoft Windows as the go-to operating system. The Mac mini runs on macOS and given its November 17 launch date, it will ship with macOS Big Sur. macOS visually refined and offers a secure computing experience, with access to the most popular apps. On the new Mac mini, it can deliver a good user experience, given that Apple can optimize its OS better for the M1 Chip. We expect the Mac mini to offer the same fluid experience as the modern-day iPad models.

4. For most work-from-home needs, the Mac mini can be a good upgrade from your old Windows-based desktop PC. With its HDMI port, you can hook it up to your smart TV and simply attach a keyboard as well as mice to get going. The Mac mini also gets the latest Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless connections. If you have a high-resolution monitor, it is worth noting that you can run a 6K external display with ease.

5. Lastly, the Mac mini works well if you already are in the Apple ecosystem. If you use an iPhone, iPad, and AirPods, you can experience tight integration between these devices. Using features such as AirPlay, you can transfer files from your phone to the PC in no time. Additionally, you can even receive calls on the Mac mini from your iPhone. Your subscriptions to services such as Apple Arcade, Apple Music, or in fact, Apple One, can be accessed on the Mac mini too.

6. With macOS Big Sur, Apple is now letting users use the same iPad apps on the macOS. Hence, for all basic office work needs, you have access to a lot of popular apps that you already use on your iPhone or iPad. Apps such as Facebook, Gmail, Word, Excel, Chrome, and more are better optimised to take full advantage of the Mac mini.

That said…

While the Mac mini makes a strong case for itself, you should note that there are a few caveats. First of all, the Mac mini is a desktop PC and hence, you are restricted to your desk. Additionally, you need to have a desktop setup in place, including a monitor, keyboard, mice, and a webcam. macOS is a different operating system and hence, you won’t be able to run all Windows apps on it (you can find macOS versions on the web). Also, people working for big corporate houses need to ensure that their It infrastructure works well with the Mac systems.