New Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro launched with M2 chip at WWDC 2022
News

WWDC 2022: Apple introduces new M2 chip-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro

Laptops

The new MacBook Air with M2 will get MagSafe support. It will also get two thunderbolt ports for faster data transfer

New MacBook Air

M2 powered MacBook Air

At the Apple WWDC 2022 event, the company introduced a host of new products alongside the new software updates. At the event, Apple launched the new Apple Silicon M2 chip. The new chip powers the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air starts at  $1199 and the MacBook Pro 13-inch is priced at $1299. The company claims that the laptops will be available from next month. Also Read - WWDC 2022: Apple announces watchOS 9

M2 Chip

The powerhouse of the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is the M2 chip. Apple has introduced the new M2 chipset which is the generation 2 of the M chipset line. The company aims to maximize performance and minimize power consumption. The M2 is more powerful than the M1 but delivers better battery performance. Also Read - WWDC 2022: Apple announces iOS 16 for iPhones

M2 also features a new GPU that now has 10 cores. It delivers better 25% performance with the same power level. The M2 gets a new neural engine and new media engine that supports 8K. The M2 comes with 20 billion transistors, 100GB/s unified memory performance which gives 50% more than M1. It gets 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: The 13-inch MacBook Pro might not launch tonight as expected

13.6-inch MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air has been launched at the WWDC 2022. The new MacBook Air is powered by the M2 chip. It is just 1/2 inch thin. The new MacBook Air will be introduced in four colours.

The new MacBook Air with M2 will get MagSafe support. It will also get two thunderbolt ports for faster data transfer and charing as well. The MacBook Air will also feature a new 3.5mm headphone jack.

The display is also getting a bump. The new MacBook Air will get a Liquid Retina Display. The notch on the screen  allows a bigger display. Instead of a 13-inch screen, you’ll get a 13.6-inch display. The display will also be 25 percent brighter and will support 1 billion colours for better contrast. The laptop uses a new 1080p camera with twice the lowlight performance.

The speakers on the new laptop are integrated completely into the screen and keyboard. It gets a 4-speaker sound system that also supports spatial audio.

Performance

The new MacBook Air will be 20% faster from the M1 MacBook Air in applying image filters in PhotoShop. It will also be 40% faster on Final Cut Pro. Despite the fanless design, Apple claims the MacBook Air M2 will be able to provide 18 hours of video playback. There are also new charging options. MacBook Air M2 supports fast charge with 67W adapter which can charge the battery to 50% in 30 minutes.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the new M2 chipset. The second generation of the chipset provides the machine with 40 percent better performance compared to the previous version and it also supports better gaming performance, by up to 30 percent. The M2 MacBook Pro will allow up to  24GB of unified memory for better multi-tasking.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 12:21 AM IST

