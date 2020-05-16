comscore Apple labels old MacBook models as 'Vintage Products' | BGR India
News

Apple MacBook Air 2013 and MacBook Pro 2014 labelled as 'Vintage Products'

News

In addition to the MacBook laptops, the fifth-generation iPod touch is also added to the list of 'Vintage Products' from Apple.

  Updated: May 16, 2020 2:53 PM IST
apple-macbook-pro-hands-on-2

For professionals, both then and now, the MacBook lineup remains the ideal device for many. Unfortunately, sooner or later, everything comes to an end, including support for old devices. Even though Apple generally supports its devices for a very long time, when compared with competitors. Also Read - Apple acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR

As part of a new update to its catalog, Apple has now labeled four products from its previous offering as vintage products. These include the MacBook Air models from 2013 and 2014, with the 2014’s MacBook Pro. And the fifth-generation iPod touch (discontinued by Apple in 2015). Also Read - Apple working on a 10.8-inch iPad and new iPad mini models, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

The Cupertino company always uses this term to reclassify several of its models that have been old for five or more years. Thus, enlisting them in a new category called vintage products, to make way for its latest devices equipped with the new technology. Also Read - Apple could add a feature that lets you edit messages sent in iMessage

What could this mean

For users, this will not be a problem, because when Apple marks some devices as vintage products. It still means that these products could continue to receive all kinds of updates. Including those related to device security, so users can continue to enjoy them for several years.

Apple working on a 10.8-inch iPad and new iPad mini models, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Also Read

Apple working on a 10.8-inch iPad and new iPad mini models, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

However, this does imply a negative factor since these devices will no longer be able to enjoy technical service support. So users will not be able to report any failure in an Apple Store that offers the repairs. Refusing to support older electronic devices is Apple’s usual policy, so there’s absolutely nothing strange or surprising about this.

With this in light, now there’s no assurance whether these laptops will receive updates to the new macOS 10.16. That will be presented at the upcoming WWDC this summer. Finally, these products join the thousands of devices that come out of the market and give way to other, more innovative models. A strategy practiced by Apple for years, and that is part of its essence.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: May 16, 2020 2:45 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 16, 2020 2:53 PM IST

