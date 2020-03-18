comscore Apple MacBook Air updated with new Magic Keyboard | BGR India
Apple MacBook Air updated with Magic keyboard, faster performance and lower starting price

The MacBook Air is the best-selling laptop for Apple globally and with the new update, it might be the best thin and light notebook in the market.

  Published: March 18, 2020 7:21 PM IST
Apple has quietly launched the new MacBook Air with Magic keyboard and cheaper starting price. Like last year, the iPhone maker is silently introducing the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro. There was initially rumor that Apple will host an event at the end of this month. However, the company seems to have cancelled that event due to the COVID-19 outbreak around the world. The new MacBook Air comes with faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard and twice the storage.

Apple MacBook Air 2020: Price, Specifications

The updated MacBook Air starts at a new lower price of Rs 92,900 in India. The device also starts with 256GB of storage as opposed to 128GB storage seen on the previous generation. The laptop, which remains one of the most loved computing products of all time, is made even better with this update. Apple is giving option for up to 10th generation Intel Core processors with option for quad-core Core i7 CPU clocked at 1.2GHz. Apple says the new platform will result in two times faster performance compared to the previous generation.

Apple’s updated MacBook Air also delivers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance thanks to Intel Iris Plus graphics. While Apple is referring to tasks like photo and video editing, not a lot of users will pick Air for those kinds of tasks. While performance is faster, typing on MacBook Air should feel like the way it should have done last year as well. Apple is bringing the new Magic Keyboard, first introduced with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, to the Air.

The keyboard has a redesigned scissor mechanism delivering 1mm of key travel and has an inverted “T” arrangement for the arrow keys. The MacBook Air continues to maintain its iconic thin and lightweight design and is made from 100 percent recycled aluminum. It comes with a 13-inch Retina display and option for gold, silver or space grey finish. As mentioned before, the updated MacBook Air starts with 256GB of storage and offers up to a 2TB SSD configuration.

Apple working on a 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone 9 Plus with A13 chipset; reveals iOS 14 code

Apple working on a 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone 9 Plus with A13 chipset; reveals iOS 14 code

Apple is also doubling down on security with the MacBook Air. The laptop comes with the T2 security chip that provides “on-the-fly data encryption for everything stored on the SSD.” The chip also protects Touch ID information and ensures that information remains safe. Other changes include a three-mic array for FaceTime calls, Force Touch trackpad for precise cursor control and multi-touch navigation. There are Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer, charging and video output in a single connector.

The MacBook Air also offers support for up to a 6K external display, which is the first for the Air lineup. The laptop runs macOS Catalina, the most advanced version of desktop OS from Apple yet. There are also Apple services and Catalyst apps from iOS. Alongside the MacBook Air, Apple has also updated the Mac mini, which now offers double the storage capacity. With the new MacBook Air, Apple might have the best thin and light notebook in the market.

