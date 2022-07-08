comscore Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Apple Macbook Air With M2 Chip To Go On Sale In India Today Check Price Specs Features
News

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, features

Laptops

Apple has announced that the new MacBook Air will be available for pre-orders in India starting 5:30PM today and that it will go on sale in the country starting July 15.

MacBook Air

Image: Apple

Apple, at its annual developer conference, the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022, launched the new MacBook Air with M2 chipset. Now, nearly a month later, the device will be up for pre-orders in India and globally later today. Apple has announced that the new MacBook Air will be available for pre-orders in India starting 5:30PM today and that it will go on sale in the country starting July 15. Also Read - Apple is bringing Lockdown Mode to iOS 16, macOS Ventura to battle spyware, cyber attacks

Interested buyers can head over to Apple’s e-shop in India to pre-book the laptop in the country. Also Read - How to clear browser cache in Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip price

As far as the pricing is concerned, the MacBook Air M2 starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India. This variant comes with an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD Storage. On the other hand, the variant with 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD version costs Rs 1,49,900 in India. The top of the line model with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage space costs Rs 2,49,990 in India. Also Read - EU Parliament passes two new landmark laws to reign in Big Tech: Here’s how they will affect you

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip specifications

Coming to the specifications, the new MacBook Air laptop comes with a 13.6-inch LED display with a resolution of 2,560×1,664 pixels, 500 nits of brightness and True Tone technology. The display also houses a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

The laptop, as mentioned before, is powered by Apple’s M2 chipset with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple says that its new M2 chip is 18 percent faster in terms of the CPU and 35 percent faster in terms of GPU performance. It also offers up to 18 hours of battery life, which is a marked improvement over last year’ M1 chipset. Users can pick up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage space.

In terms of audio, the laptop has a four-speaker sound system with wide stereo sound and support for support for spatial audio, a three-mic array with directional beamforming and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. As far as connectivity is concerned, the the new MacBook Air features support for WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. It will be available in India in Silver, Starlight Space, Grey and Midnight colour variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Twitter says over 1 million spam accounts removed each day
Apps
Twitter says over 1 million spam accounts removed each day
Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

News

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally as market crosses $1 trillion mark

News

Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally as market crosses $1 trillion mark

Govt has a plan to control EV fires in India: Check what it is

automobile

Govt has a plan to control EV fires in India: Check what it is

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal in serious trouble

News

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal in serious trouble

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy

Twitter says over 1 million spam accounts removed each day

Netflix introduces spatial audio on the platform for select series, movies

Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally as market crosses $1 trillion mark

Govt has a plan to control EV fires in India: Check what it is

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999