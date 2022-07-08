Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip to go on sale in India today: How to buy

Apple, at its annual developer conference, the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022, launched the new MacBook Air with M2 chipset. Now, nearly a month later, the device will be up for pre-orders in India and globally later today. Apple has announced that the new MacBook Air will be available for pre-orders in India starting 5:30PM today and that it will go on sale in the country starting July 15. Also Read - Apple is bringing Lockdown Mode to iOS 16, macOS Ventura to battle spyware, cyber attacks

Interested buyers can head over to Apple's e-shop in India to pre-book the laptop in the country.

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip price

As far as the pricing is concerned, the MacBook Air M2 starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India. This variant comes with an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD Storage. On the other hand, the variant with 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD version costs Rs 1,49,900 in India. The top of the line model with 24GB of RAM and 2TB of storage space costs Rs 2,49,990 in India. Also Read - EU Parliament passes two new landmark laws to reign in Big Tech: Here’s how they will affect you

Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip specifications

Coming to the specifications, the new MacBook Air laptop comes with a 13.6-inch LED display with a resolution of 2,560×1,664 pixels, 500 nits of brightness and True Tone technology. The display also houses a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

The laptop, as mentioned before, is powered by Apple’s M2 chipset with 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple says that its new M2 chip is 18 percent faster in terms of the CPU and 35 percent faster in terms of GPU performance. It also offers up to 18 hours of battery life, which is a marked improvement over last year’ M1 chipset. Users can pick up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage space.

In terms of audio, the laptop has a four-speaker sound system with wide stereo sound and support for support for spatial audio, a three-mic array with directional beamforming and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. As far as connectivity is concerned, the the new MacBook Air features support for WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. It will be available in India in Silver, Starlight Space, Grey and Midnight colour variants.