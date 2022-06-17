Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch launch a new 13-inch MacBook with an OLED display in 2024. According to display industry analyst Ross Young, Apple is continuing its work on iPad Pro models with OLED displays and will release a MacBook with an OLED display too. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features: Check details

Upcoming OLED display-equipped Apple devices are expected to use a technology called tandem stack. This technology helps uplift brightness. In addition, the screens are also said to come with a variable refresh rate between 1–120Hz using the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Price, features and more

Samsung is reportedly planning to build a new production line to make larger OLED displays suitable for tablets and notebooks, with the company ultimately aiming to fulfill orders for future Apple products, media reports say. Also Read - Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold: Report

Apple has been transitioning its iPad and MacBook lines to mini-LED displays over the last year, and OLED would be the next step after that. Unlike mini-LED displays, OLED panels use self-emitting pixels and do not require backlighting, which could improve the contrast ratio and contribute to longer battery life on future iPad and MacBook models. Apple already uses OLED displays for its latest iPhones and all Apple Watch models.

To recall, at the Apple WWDC 2022 event, the company introduced a host of new products alongside the new software updates. At the event, Apple launched the new Apple Silicon M2 chip. The new chip powers the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air starts at $1199 and the MacBook Pro 13-inch is priced at $1299.

The new MacBook Air will be 20% faster from the M1 MacBook Air in applying image filters in PhotoShop. It will also be 40% faster on Final Cut Pro. Despite the fanless design, Apple claims the MacBook Air M2 will be able to provide 18 hours of video playback. There are also new charging options. MacBook Air M2 supports fast charge with 67W adapter which can charge the battery to 50% in 30 minutes.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the new M2 chipset. The second generation of the chipset provides the machine with 40 percent better performance compared to the previous version and it also supports better gaming performance, by up to 30 percent. The M2 MacBook Pro will allow up to 24GB of unified memory for better multi-tasking.