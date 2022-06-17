comscore Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Apple Macbook Ipad Pro Models With Oled Displays In Works Will Launch In 2024
News

Apple MacBook and iPad Pro models with OLED displays in works, will launch in 2024

Laptops

Apple has been transitioning its iPad and MacBook lines to mini-LED displays over the last year, and OLED would be the next step after that.

Apple iPad

Apple MacBook, iPad Pro models with OLED displays in works, will launch in 2024

Cupertino based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch launch a new 13-inch MacBook with an OLED display in 2024. According to display industry analyst Ross Young, Apple is continuing its work on iPad Pro models with OLED displays and will release a MacBook with an OLED display too. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 new update adds TikTok-like gameplay editing features: Check details

Upcoming OLED display-equipped Apple devices are expected to use a technology called tandem stack. This technology helps uplift brightness. In addition, the screens are also said to come with a variable refresh rate between 1–120Hz using the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Price, features and more

Samsung is reportedly planning to build a new production line to make larger OLED displays suitable for tablets and notebooks, with the company ultimately aiming to fulfill orders for future Apple products, media reports say. Also Read - Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts India plan on hold: Report

Apple has been transitioning its iPad and MacBook lines to mini-LED displays over the last year, and OLED would be the next step after that. Unlike mini-LED displays, OLED panels use self-emitting pixels and do not require backlighting, which could improve the contrast ratio and contribute to longer battery life on future iPad and MacBook models. Apple already uses OLED displays for its latest iPhones and all Apple Watch models.

To recall, at the Apple WWDC 2022 event, the company introduced a host of new products alongside the new software updates. At the event, Apple launched the new Apple Silicon M2 chip. The new chip powers the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Air starts at $1199 and the MacBook Pro 13-inch is priced at $1299.

The new MacBook Air will be 20% faster from the M1 MacBook Air in applying image filters in PhotoShop. It will also be 40% faster on Final Cut Pro. Despite the fanless design, Apple claims the MacBook Air M2 will be able to provide 18 hours of video playback. There are also new charging options. MacBook Air M2 supports fast charge with 67W adapter which can charge the battery to 50% in 30 minutes.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the new M2 chipset. The second generation of the chipset provides the machine with 40 percent better performance compared to the previous version and it also supports better gaming performance, by up to 30 percent. The M2 MacBook Pro will allow up to 24GB of unified memory for better multi-tasking.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 12:36 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 17, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays
Laptops
Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays
5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Features

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

Features

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

Indian Govt asks employees to stop using non-government services like Google Drive

News

Indian Govt asks employees to stop using non-government services like Google Drive

After wearables, Realme plans to manufacture laptops locally in Noida

News

After wearables, Realme plans to manufacture laptops locally in Noida

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple may bring 13-inch MacBook Air and iPad Pros with OLED displays

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

Indian Govt asks employees to stop using non-government services like Google Drive

After wearables, Realme plans to manufacture laptops locally in Noida

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Microsoft begins developing games

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

Features

Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999