Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Here's how you can order

Apple MacBook Pro 13 with M2 will be available to order from June 17: Here's how you can order

Apple recently unveiled a new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 with the company's new M2 chipset alongside the all-new MacBook Air with the Apple M2 chip during the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2022). Now, the Cupertino based tech giant has announced that the all new 13-inch MacBook Pro will go on pre-orders starting June 17.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by M2 chip comes in two variants as well. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900. The 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,49,900. The iPhone maker will also offer a no-cost EMI payment option for up to six months with "qualifying credit" cards. The MacBook Pro 13 with M2 will be available for Rs 1,19,900 to 'education' customers.

13-inch MacBook Pro

As mentioned earlier, the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is powered by the M2 chip. The second generation of the chipset provides the machine with 40 percent better performance compared to the previous version and it also supports better gaming performance, by up to 30 percent. The M2 MacBook Pro will allow up to 24GB of unified memory for better multi-tasking.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 also supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory — along with 50 percent more memory bandwidth. The MacBook Pro also includes support for ProRes encode and decode, so users can play back up to 11 streams of 4K and up to two streams of 8K ProRes video.

In addition, the company also announced the new MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip. It is just 1/2 inch thin. The new MacBook Air will be introduced in four colours.

The new MacBook Air with M2 will get MagSafe support. It will also get two thunderbolt ports for faster data transfer and charing as well. The MacBook Air will also feature a new 3.5mm headphone jack.

The display is also getting a bump. The new MacBook Air will get a Liquid Retina Display. The notch on the screen allows a bigger display. Instead of a 13-inch screen, you’ll get a 13.6-inch display. The display will also be 25 percent brighter and will support 1 billion colours for better contrast. The laptop uses a new 1080p camera with twice the lowlight performance.