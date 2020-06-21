comscore Apple MacBook Pro, Air 2020 users face USB connectivity issues |
Apple MacBook Pro, Air 2020 users face USB connectivity issues

Many users have complained the system's built-in USB port has stopped working, forcing them to use Thunderbolt 3.0 port.

  • Published: June 21, 2020 9:05 PM IST
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch refresh leak

Apple MacBook Pro and Air 2020 models are facing issues with the USB drive. Users have complained that while connecting USB devices, the port becomes dysfunctional. This has been mostly observed with USB 2.0 devices, connected via a hub or adapter. Also Read - Apple could rename iOS to iPhoneOS this year

The problem seems to be confined to the latest MacBook Pro and Air models. According to MacRumors, the issue was first reported back in May but now it seems to have caught with more people. “At random times the USB devices connected to the mac though a usb-c hub would just lose connection and stop working all at the same time,” one user pointed out. Also Read - Get customised Apple MacBooks, iMac in India now

Understandably, these people have reached out to Apple via its forums. And one of Apple Community Specialist reached out to the people, and suggested they should reinstall MacOS on the device. The issue with USB port has made it hard for these people to effectively use their system. As you might know, the new MacBook Pro and Air models come with limited number of USB ports. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Book 3 vs Apple MacBook Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

And using the Thunderbolt 3.0 port with hub proves to be expensive, which some of the users might not want to explore. It’s still unclear where the problem lies. Apple will have to do better than asking people to reinstall their operating system. And since the issue is affecting USB ports only, it’s possible that a MacOS issue is causing the malfunction of the port.

We’re hoping Apple finds a fix for the issue at the earliest. The new MacBook Air and Pro series don’t come cheap, and customers will expect the best possible service support. And if the problem is with the hardware, Apple will have to replace the machines.

Meanwhile, Apple WWDC 2020 is happening and it is promising to be a big one this year. The Coronavirus pandemic did cast an uncertainty over Apple’s annual developer conference. The brand is doing an online event with the promise of opening the doors to a large set of developers. Apple is likely to present this year’s WWDC from Steve Jobs Theater with no real developer audience.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 21, 2020 9:05 PM IST

