News

Apple MacBook Pro's notch design is a 'Smart way' to give more room for content: Apple

Laptops

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models come with 24 percent thinner bezels (on left and right) than their previous generations. According to Apple, the top bezel measures just 3.5 mm and is 60 percent thinner than older models.

macbook pro-2021

Apple’s MacBook Pro 2021 lineup was unveiled recently, and it has already become a subject of debate for many. This year, Apple has experimented with the design by bringing a notch design to the latest MacBook Pro models. While many feel that it is a good design change as it also compliments the thinner bezels, others think differently. According to an Apple official, the notch design is a “smart way” to give users more room for their content. Also Read - Twitter hits 211 mn daily users, defies Apple privacy changes

Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 to bring infrared blood glucose sensor, suggests report

In an interview with Same Brain podcast, Shruti Haldea, a manager for the Mac product line said that the notch provides more room for content as it removes the macOS menu bar out of the way. In a statement, she said, “We’ve actually made the display taller so you still have, like on the 16-inch notebook, you still have a 16-inch active area on the diagonal in that 16 by 10-inch window, and we just grew the display up through from there and put the menubar there. We just kind of moved it up and out of the way, so it’s a really smart way to give you more space for your content – and when you’re in full-screen mode like you said, you have that 16 by 10 window and it looks great. It’s seamless.” Also Read - Apple delays MacBook Pro, AirPods 3rd gen shipments to October 29, but why?

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models come with 24 percent thinner bezels (on left and right) than their previous generations. According to Apple, the top bezel measures just 3.5 mm and is 60 percent thinner than older models.

In addition to the notch, the new laptops also come with a redesigned chassis, additional ports including HDMI and an SD card slot, MagSafe, mini-LED display with ProMotion and M1 Max chipset. The M1 Max chips are Apple’s in-house processors designed for professional consumers.

Notably, Apple was supposed to launch the MacBook Pro models and AirPods 3 on 26 October but got delayed to 29 October. The company has not revealed and specific reason for the delay.

MacBook Pro: Price in India

MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro model with an 8-Core CPU, 14-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at Rs 1,94,900, and the 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD model is priced at Rs 2,39,900. Whereas, the 16-inch model with the M1 Pro chip starts at Rs 2,39,900, and the M1 Max powered variant is priced at Rs 3,29,900.

  Published Date: October 28, 2021 12:50 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI में Diwali Event के जरिए ऐसे पाएं UC Voucher, सस्ते में खरीद पाएंगे आइटम्स

इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी में अब आया लिंक एड करने वाला मजेदार फीचर

Lava AGNI 5G फोन 9 नवंबर होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगा 5000mAh बैटरी और 64MP कैमरा

Realme भारत में लॉन्च कर सकती है इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, सामने आई खास जानकारी

Google Doodle Today: गूगल ने 'फादर ऑफ जूडो' Kano Jigoro के जन्मदिन पर बनाया बेहद खास डूडल

