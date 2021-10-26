comscore New Apple MacBook Pro models might start shipping in late November: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Apple MacBook Pro shipping delayed to late November: Report
News

Apple MacBook Pro shipping delayed to late November: Report

Laptops

Apple says that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be available in Apple stores and from Apple authorized resellers starting on Tuesday. However, only default configuration options will be available from stores. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 1,94,900 and Rs 1,75,410 for education while the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 2,15,910 for education.

  • Published: October 26, 2021 3:38 PM IST
MacBook Pro with M1X chip

Apple recently launched two new models of MacBook Pro this year at its Unleashed event. It was expected that the new range of MacBook Pro will be available for purchase soon but 9to5Mac report reveals that it will be available for pre-orders in late November. Also Read - PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

According to 9To5Mac, the delays are primarily affecting custom configurations of the new MacBook Pro models. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is even more affected by delays. Also Read - macOS Monterey releases today: Check compatible Apple devices, top features, more

MacBook Pro with M1X, macbook pro launch, macbook pro launch event, apple, apple launch event, macbook pro release, macbook pro price, macbook pro processor Also Read - Apple's November launch event delayed to 2022: Report

Apple says that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be available in Apple stores and from Apple authorized resellers starting on Tuesday. However, only default configuration options will be available from stores.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 1,94,900 and Rs 1,75,410 for education while the 16-inch MacBook Pro model starts at Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 2,15,910 for education.

MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.

The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and the best audio system in a notebook.

Combined with macOS Monterey, which is engineered down to its core to take full advantage of M1 Pro and M1 Max, the user experience is simply unrivaled, the company said.

The new MacBook Pro joins the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 to form the strongest lineup of pro notebooks ever.

M1 Pro and M1 Max are the next breakthrough chips for the Mac.

The CPU in M1 Pro and M1 Max delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than M1, so tasks like compiling projects in Xcode are faster than ever.

The GPU in M1 Pro is up to 2x faster than M1, while M1 Max is up to an astonishing 4x faster than M1, allowing pro users to fly through the most demanding graphics workflows.

Powering the all-new MacBook Pro, new chips feature up to a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and industry-leading power efficiency.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 26, 2021 3:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more
Gaming
PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more
New Apple MacBook Pro models might start shipping in late November: All you need to know

Laptops

New Apple MacBook Pro models might start shipping in late November: All you need to know

How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide

Diwali 2021 gift ideas: Top tech gift ideas for friends, family this festive season

Photo Gallery

Diwali 2021 gift ideas: Top tech gift ideas for friends, family this festive season

Top gadgets to gift friends and family this Diwali: Amazon Echo Show 10, Mi Smart Band 6 and more

Photo Gallery

Top gadgets to gift friends and family this Diwali: Amazon Echo Show 10, Mi Smart Band 6 and more

Kerala to distribute laptops to ST/SC students under Vidyakiranam Project

News

Kerala to distribute laptops to ST/SC students under Vidyakiranam Project

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide

Kerala to distribute laptops to ST/SC students under Vidyakiranam Project

ebikeGo receives over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged electric scooter; will take on Ola, TVS and more

Top 5 smartphones with 108MP camera under Rs 40,000 in October: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro, more

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Why Google is not launching Pixel 6 series in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

Gaming

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more
New Apple MacBook Pro models might start shipping in late November: All you need to know

Laptops

New Apple MacBook Pro models might start shipping in late November: All you need to know
Apple to release macOS Monterey today: All you need to know

Laptops

Apple to release macOS Monterey today: All you need to know
Apple's MacBook Air launch event delayed to 2022: Report

News

Apple's MacBook Air launch event delayed to 2022: Report
iPhone SE 3 likely to bring some interesting specs at a budget, release timeline out

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 likely to bring some interesting specs at a budget, release timeline out

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Xperia PRO-I दुनिया का पहला 1.0 इंच कैमरे सेंसर वाला स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Oppo A56 5G हुआ लॉन्च, मिड रेंज बजट में मिलेगी 5000mAh की बैटरी

Microsoft ने कहा, अमेरिका-यूरोप में साइबर हमलों के पीछे हैं रूसी हैकर्स: जानें पूरा मामला

फ्री फायर में इस हफ्ते मुफ्त में गन स्किन और पेट को पाने का मौका

Apple अगले साल iPhone 14 समेत लॉन्च करेगा ये 8 प्रोडक्ट, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Latest Videos

Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions

Reviews

Apple Watch Series 7: First Impressions
Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11 series to launch on October 28, here are expected specs and features
JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only

News

JioPhone Next : ₹500/- only
Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels | BGR India

Features

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels | BGR India

News

PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more
Gaming
PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more
How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to manage WhatsApp storage and delete unwanted files: Step-by-step guide
Kerala to distribute laptops to ST/SC students under Vidyakiranam Project

News

Kerala to distribute laptops to ST/SC students under Vidyakiranam Project
ebikeGo receives over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged electric scooter; will take on Ola, TVS and more

Electric Vehicle

ebikeGo receives over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged electric scooter; will take on Ola, TVS and more
Top 5 smartphones with 108MP camera under Rs 40,000 in October: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones with 108MP camera under Rs 40,000 in October: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro, more

new arrivals in india

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Nokia C30
Nokia C30

12,499

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

17,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

31,999

Samsung Galaxy M52
Samsung Galaxy M52

29,999

Oppo F19S
Oppo F19S

19,990

IQOO Z5
IQOO Z5

29,990

Realme Narzo 50A
Realme Narzo 50A

11,499

Realme Narzo 50i
Realme Narzo 50i

7,499

Oppo A16
Oppo A16

16,990

Infinix Hot 11S
Infinix Hot 11S

13,999

Infinix Hot 11
Infinix Hot 11

11,999

Realme C25Y
Realme C25Y

11,999

Nokia C01 Plus
Nokia C01 Plus

6,999

Nokia G10
Nokia G10

13,999

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro
Apple IPhone 13 Pro

1,19,900

Apple IPhone 13 Mini
Apple IPhone 13 Mini

69,900

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers