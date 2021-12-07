Apple launched the 2021 MacBook Pro earlier this year with one of the highlights as an SD card slot. Turns out users are facing issues with this SD card reader. Users have reported slow transfer speeds or inaccessible files when they use the SD card on the latest MacBook Pro models. Also Read - Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options

As per several users, this issue is found on both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. However, different users reported different issues with the SD card. For example, one 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the M1 Pro chip, user reported that his experience was "super-flakey" as the laptop takes up to one minute to recognise an SD card. He further added that it sometimes even shows errors instead of reading the SD card.

Another user reported that the Finder clashes when the laptop is trying to read an SD card. As per his post, “It’s very frustrating. I was hoping that import from SD card including a preview of images would be quick on my new 14″ MBP. I have a fairly new 64GB SD card which had been working fine. But Photos on the MBP using the internal SD card slot takes minutes to show photos and sometimes crashes halfway through. Sometimes the Finder crashes too.”

These users have reported that formatting the SD Card did not resolve their issue. Additionally, some said that the same SD card was working fine by using a USB-C adapter.

Notably, Apple is yet to acknowledge this issue and clarify if it is a hardware issue or a software issue. As per a report by MacRumours, the tech giant has told the customers that it is “aware of the issue”. Apple has reportedly promised to fix the issue in the next software update.

Additionally, some 16-inch MacBook Pro users recently reported an issue with charging the laptop via MagSafe 3 connectors. As per the users on Reddit, Magsafe 3 connector often fails to deliver the expected charge when their MacBook is turned off and the lid is closed. According to a user on Reddit, when the laptop is turned off and the lid is also closed and is plugged into charging, instead of turning green, the ‌MagSafe‌ light flashes amber and fails to deliver power to the MacBook’s battery.