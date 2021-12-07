comscore Apple MacBook Pro models face SD card reader issues
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Apple MacBook Pro users report different issues with the SD card reader
News

Apple MacBook Pro users report different issues with the SD card reader

Laptops

One 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the M1 Pro chip, user reported that his experience was "super-flakey" as the laptop takes up to one minute to recognise an SD card. He further added that it sometimes even shows errors instead of reading the SD card.

New Apple MacBook Pro

Apple launched the 2021 MacBook Pro earlier this year with one of the highlights as an SD card slot. Turns out users are facing issues with this SD card reader. Users have reported slow transfer speeds or inaccessible files when they use the SD card on the latest MacBook Pro models. Also Read - Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options

As per several users, this issue is found on both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. However, different users reported different issues with the SD card. For example, one 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the M1 Pro chip, user reported that his experience was “super-flakey” as the laptop takes up to one minute to recognise an SD card. He further added that it sometimes even shows errors instead of reading the SD card. Also Read - iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

Another user reported that the Finder clashes when the laptop is trying to read an SD card. As per his post, “It’s very frustrating. I was hoping that import from SD card including a preview of images would be quick on my new 14″ MBP. I have a fairly new 64GB SD card which had been working fine. But Photos on the MBP using the internal SD card slot takes minutes to show photos and sometimes crashes halfway through. Sometimes the Finder crashes too.”
Also Read - Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more

To vote for other categories click here.

These users have reported that formatting the SD Card did not resolve their issue. Additionally, some said that the same SD card was working fine by using a USB-C adapter.

Notably, Apple is yet to acknowledge this issue and clarify if it is a hardware issue or a software issue. As per a report by MacRumours, the tech giant has told the customers that it is “aware of the issue”. Apple has reportedly promised to fix the issue in the next software update.

Additionally, some 16-inch MacBook Pro users recently reported an issue with charging the laptop via MagSafe 3 connectors. As per the users on Reddit, Magsafe 3 connector often fails to deliver the expected charge when their MacBook is turned off and the lid is closed. According to a user on Reddit, when the laptop is turned off and the lid is also closed and is plugged into charging, instead of turning green, the ‌MagSafe‌ light flashes amber and fails to deliver power to the MacBook’s battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 4:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple MacBook Pro models face SD card reader issues
Laptops
Apple MacBook Pro models face SD card reader issues
How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone

How To

How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone

Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options

News

Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options

How to clear cookies, cache on Android in simple steps

How To

How to clear cookies, cache on Android in simple steps

Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Mobiles

Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone

Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options

Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users

HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options

News

Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options
iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022

News

iPad Pro, iPad Air 5, iPad 10 features revealed, may debut in 2022
Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more

News

Apple's product roadmap for 2022 reveals refreshed iPad Pro, MacBook Air, and more
Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details

News

Apple likely to bring mixed reality headset in 2022 with focus on gaming: Check details
iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

Deals

iPhone SE (2020) gets a massive discount, available at the lowest ever price

हिंदी समाचार

Realme का एक और धांसू फोन RMX3310 के नाम से TENAA पर हुआ लिस्ट

Moto Edge X30 Special Edition में मिलेगा अंडर-डिस्प्ले सेल्फी कैमरा, 9 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

वीवो लॉन्च कर सकता है बेहद सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुई खास डिटेल्स

चालान कटने पर न हों परेशान, घर बैठे-बैठे ऑनलाइन ऐसे भरें

Facebook Messenger Kids ऐप में डार्क मोड, वॉइस इफेक्ट समेत आए दूसरे खास फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India
Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale

News

Redmi Note 10S New Variant Launched in India | 8GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant Available For Sale
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone
How To
How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone
Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options

News

Apple in tussle with Russian govt over App Store payment options
Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch

Mobiles

Moto Edge X30 teaser posters reveal interesting details ahead of December 9 launch
Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users

News

Android 12 update is now available for OnePlus 9, 9 Pro users
HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070

Laptops

HP launches new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop with options up to RTX 3070

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers