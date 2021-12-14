comscore macOS 12.1 Monterey released: SharePlay is now available for Macs
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Apple macOS Monterey 12.1 update introduces SharePlay for Macs
News

Apple macOS Monterey 12.1 update introduces SharePlay for Macs

Laptops

With SharePlay, users will be able to share screens with their friends and work out together with Apple Fitness+, group planning, browse together, look at photos and so on.

macOS-Monterey

Apple has rolled out iOS 15.2 and macOS Monterey 12.1 updates for its users. The latter update has introduced SharePlay feature to the Macs. The feature will allow users to enjoy movies, music, games and more with friends over FaceTime directly from Macs. Users will also be able to share screens with their friends via SharePlay and work out together with Apple Fitness+, group planning, browse together, look at photos and so on. Also Read - Apple releases Tracker Detect app to protect Android users from stalkers

Apple has released a few common features for both macOS Monterey 12.1 and iOS 15.2 updates. The newly introduced Apple Music Voice plan is an affordable subscription for Apple Music, a music streaming service that gives access to songs, playlists and stations using Siri. Apple has added in the latest macOS update. The voice assistant Siri will suggest music based on your listening history, likes and dislikes. The “Play it Again” command will let users access a list of recently played music. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 with Legacy Contact, Voice Plan and more

macOS 12.1 features

Apple has also released major updates to macOS 12.1 Monterey. It has gotten support for SharePlay that gives users a synchronised experience in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps. Users not only get shared controls but they also get a screen sharing feature that lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos and browse the web. Also Read - Big reveal! This is how Apple’s upcoming electric Car might look like

macOS 12.1 has gotten support for features like Apple Music’s Voice Plan, communication safety settings and safety warnings for parents in Messages, and Digital Legacy for Apple IDs that have also made their way to iOS 15.2. Additionally, Apple has released updates to the Photos app wherein Memories feature has been redesigned with a new interactive interface. The company has also added new Memory types including additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories.

The macOS 12.1 Monterey update is now available for users via OTA (check  > About This Mac > Software Update).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 14, 2021 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand
Smart TVs
LG flaunts StandbyME, a battery-powered TV that can be moved around on a stand
What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

News

What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags

Apps

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

Laptops

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more

Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 with new features

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags

Apps

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags
Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 with new features

News

Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 with new features
Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like

News

Big reveal! This is how Apple s upcoming electric Car might look like
iPhone SE 3 launch sooner than expected: Check rumoured release date, features

Mobiles

iPhone SE 3 launch sooner than expected: Check rumoured release date, features
What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Features

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Diamonds से हासिल कर सकते हैं इमोट्स, जानिए पाने का तरीका

LG StandbyME: स्टैंड पर लगा यह टीवी आपके साथ जाएगा घर के हर कोने तक

OnePlus RT के लिए करना होगा और इंतजार, इस महीने भारत में नहीं होगा लॉन्च

Elon Musk बने टाइम के Person of the Year 2021, जानिए क्या रही उपलब्धियां

BGMI के Gun Skins को फ्री में कैसे पाएं? यहां जानें तीन सबसे आसान तरीके

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year
News
What made Elon Musk Time s Person of the year
Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags

Apps

Apple releases Android app to find sneaky AirTags
Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date

Laptops

Asus Chromebook CX1101 launched for students: Check price, specifications, sale date
iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more

Mobiles

iQOO 9 and 9 Pro specifications leak: 4,700 mAh battery, 120W fast charging support and more
Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 with new features

News

Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, macOS 12.1 with new features

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers