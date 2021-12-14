Apple has rolled out iOS 15.2 and macOS Monterey 12.1 updates for its users. The latter update has introduced SharePlay feature to the Macs. The feature will allow users to enjoy movies, music, games and more with friends over FaceTime directly from Macs. Users will also be able to share screens with their friends via SharePlay and work out together with Apple Fitness+, group planning, browse together, look at photos and so on. Also Read - Apple releases Tracker Detect app to protect Android users from stalkers

Apple has released a few common features for both macOS Monterey 12.1 and iOS 15.2 updates. The newly introduced Apple Music Voice plan is an affordable subscription for Apple Music, a music streaming service that gives access to songs, playlists and stations using Siri. Apple has added in the latest macOS update. The voice assistant Siri will suggest music based on your listening history, likes and dislikes. The "Play it Again" command will let users access a list of recently played music.

macOS 12.1 features

Apple has also released major updates to macOS 12.1 Monterey. It has gotten support for SharePlay that gives users a synchronised experience in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, and other supported apps. Users not only get shared controls but they also get a screen sharing feature that lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos and browse the web.

macOS 12.1 has gotten support for features like Apple Music’s Voice Plan, communication safety settings and safety warnings for parents in Messages, and Digital Legacy for Apple IDs that have also made their way to iOS 15.2. Additionally, Apple has released updates to the Photos app wherein Memories feature has been redesigned with a new interactive interface. The company has also added new Memory types including additional international holidays, child-focused memories, trends over time, and improved pet memories.

The macOS 12.1 Monterey update is now available for users via OTA (check  > About This Mac > Software Update).