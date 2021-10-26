macOS Monterey now available: How to download, new features, more

Apple has finally started rolling out its macOS Monterey operating system to all eligible Mac machines. Monterey serves as the successor to last year’s macOS Big Sur, and was introduced alongside the latest Apple ecosystem updates back in June at WWDC 2021. The new operating system update brings in a redesigned Safari along with FaceTime updates. Apart from this, the update bundles handy features like Universal Control, Focus and Shortcuts. Also Read - PUBG New State: India release date, minimum requirements, major features, more

With macOS Monterey, Apple has promised its users a more fluid experience compared to earlier versions of the operating system. With the new update, the company is focussing on delivering a good multi-device usage experience.

macOS Monterey: How to download

macOS Monterey is currently available as a free update to all eligible Mac machines. Eligible Mac devices include iMac (late 2015 and later), MacBook Air (early 2015 and later), and Mac mini (late 2014 and later).

To update follow the given steps:

Head over to System Preferences.

Click on the Software Update button.

Click on Check for updates.

macOS Monterey update will show up with its details, you need to click on the update button.

Now your Mac will automatically download the update and install it.

What’s new

macOS Monterey is focused on small tweaks and improvement features, which helps better the overall user experience. The new Universal Control feature allows people to use Apple products like the iPad, iPhone, Apple Pencil and more in sync. The update also brings AirPlay to Mac.

With Monterey, FaceTime has been updated to support spatial audio. FaceTime also gets a new Grid View which automatically highlights the participant who is speaking. There is a new voice isolation feature along with a new SharePlay feature that has been introduced.

The new Safari web browser now offers a cleaner interface the Tab Groups feature, that also seamlessly synchronises across all devices to ease workflow. The new Shortcuts feature works similar to its iPhone and iPad counterparts.