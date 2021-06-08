comscore Apple macOS Monterey: Top features, supported devices of new operating system
News

Apple macOS Monterey released at WWDC 2021: Top features, supported devices

Features

Here we will be taking a look at all of the new features introduced with macOS Monterey including Continuity, Shortcuts, Safari redesign and more.

macOS Monterey feature

Apple during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 event has unveiled its latest macOS 12 operating system, dubbed Monterey. The operating system will be made available later this year to all eligible Mac users. Here we will be taking a look at all of the new features introduced with macOS Monterey. Also Read - watchOS 8 brings new health features and more to your Apple Watch

macOS Monterey: New features

Continuity Also Read - iPad OS 15 announced: Supported devices, new features

Continuity lets all Apple devices share data with each other, thus providing universal control to its users. With this, users can use their Macbook’s keyboard and trackpad to control the Mac and iPad. Macs are also getting the ability to become an AirPlay target, thus allowing users to use their Mac display to stream content from their iPad or iPhone or even other Macs using AirPlay. Also Read - With FaceTime, Apple now wants to take on Zoom, Microsoft Teams

Shortcuts

macOS Monterey will be coming with support for the company’s Shortcuts app. Automater will still be supported, however, the company states we are in a multi-year transition, and soon Shortcuts will replace Automater completely. The app will allow users to setup shortcuts for anything and everything they want to do with their Macs.

macOS Monterey, macOS 12, macOS Monterey released, macOS Monterey launched, macOS, Apple, WWDC 2021, macOS Monterey download, macOS Monterey India download, macOS Monterey supported devices

Safari redesign

With macOS Monterey, Apple has redesigned Safari, giving it a fresh new look. There is a new start page, tabs are more compact, there are new tab groups and more. The company has combined the tab bar and URL bar. Tab groups are located on the left sidebar menu in horizontal orientation. Users will now also be allowed to share an entire tab group in an email automatically. It will also become easier to sync your tab groups to your iPad and iPhone automatically. On iPhone and iPad, the Tab bar will now be located at the bottom

macOS Monterey: Compatible devices

System requirements for macOS Monterey are similar to last year’s macOS 11 Big Sur. Below is the list of the compatible devices:

  • MacBook (2015 or newer)
  • MacBook Air (2013 or newer)
  • MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or newer)
  • Mac mini (2014 or newer)
  • iMac (2014 or newer)
  • iMac Pro (from 2017)
  • Mac Pro (2013 or newer)

Take note, this is the first version of macOS, which Apple has announced, since making the switch to its own silicon back in November.

  Published Date: June 8, 2021 1:05 AM IST

Best Sellers