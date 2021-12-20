comscore Apple to take on Amazon Echo Show 15 with a 15-inch iPad
Apple may compete with Amazon Echo Show 15 with a 15-inch iPad

Apple's 15-inch iPad is tipped to come with better speakers, a rear-facing power plug and a camera with landscape-first orientation.

Amazon Echo Show 15

Image: Amazon

Apple is reportedly working on a 15-inch iPad to compete with Amazon’s Echo Show 15 smart display that was launched at the company’s annual event in September this year. In his weekly newsletter Power On, Mark Gurman pointed out that Apple has a versatile portfolio of devices. However, one area where the company lacks behind is the home ecosystem. Also Read - Google explains how NSO Group hacked into iPhones using Pegasus spyware

Quoting a report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Gurman said that While Amazon with its Alexa-powered devices capture 69% of the smart speaker market, Google stands at the second place with 25% of the market share. Apple, on the other hand, has captured just 5% of the market. Apple is aware of the importance of the smart home market, which is why it introduced HomeKit back in 2014 enabling users to control their smart home devices using their iPhones and iPads. Now, word is that the company is taking a step further by introducing a device that is versatile enough to act not only as a smart display but also a tablet, on in this case, iPad. Also Read - Foxconn India workers protest after over 150 staffers hospitalised for food poisoning

A 15-inch iPad in works

Gurman says that Apple is working on a 15-inch iPad that would rival the Amazon Echo Show 15. While details about the device remain scarce as of now, the device is tipped to get a thicker body to accommodate more powerful speakers. Apple is also planning to relocate the camera to a landscape-first orientation and add a rear-facing power plug with support for a wall-mount. The overall design would make the 15-inch iPad to be used as a smart display, an iPad and as a laptop. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 review: A go-to pair with a blend of enhanced audio, new look

Such a device is likely to have an edge over Amazon for several reasons. Firstly, Apple has a more versatile App Store than Amazon, which would give users access to a more diverse set of apps. In addition to that, it is expected to come with a high-end camera and a more efficient processor. Apart from that, word is that Apple is working on a new software layer called Home Mode that would optimise the device for stationary usage, that is, when it is being used as a smart display.

However, making such a device isn’t as simple. Gurman says that if Apple indeed decides to turn an iPad into a large display, it wouldn’t want to compromise on quality and features, which would make the device a tad bit pricier. It will also have to work on understanding users better such that they are able to access third-party services to take desired action.

Separately, reports suggest that Apple is also working on a new external display at a lower price than the Pro Display XDR. The company is also said to be working on 24-inch and 27-inch external displays.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 3:48 PM IST

Best Sellers