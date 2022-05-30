Apple may launch redesigned M2 MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022

Apple is all set to kick off it annual developer conference Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 6, 10:00 AM PT (10:30 pm IST). The WWDC 2022 will be held virtually for the third year, however, a small group of developers have been invited to the Apple Park in Cupertino. Now, a new report coming from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter claims that Apple could officially unveil the redesigned MacBook Air at the event. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022 event: India timings, full schedule and other details revealed

Gurman believes that Apple planned to launch a new MacBook Air model with the M2 chip at WWDC this year, but supply chain issues seem to have impacted the timeline.

MacBook Air features

The new MacBook Air will feature a slightly larger 13.6-inch display versus the current 13.3-inch model, display industry consultant Ross Young said in a tweet. It is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black.

The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

Apple recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac — in 14- and 16-inch models. The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook.

Apple WWDC 2022 keynote

WWDC 2022 keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union for developers will take place on June 6 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple will hold its Apple Design Awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. (Eastern) on June 6. Throughout the week of WWDC 2022, Apple will also be posting session videos daily to the Apple Developer app and website.