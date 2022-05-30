comscore Apple may launch redesigned M2 MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022: Check details
News

Apple may launch redesigned M2 MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022: All you need to know

Laptops

The new MacBook Air will feature a slightly larger 13.6-inch display versus the current 13.3-inch model.

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro

Apple may launch redesigned M2 MacBook Air at the upcoming WWDC 2022: Check details

Apple is all set to kick off it annual developer conference Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 6, 10:00 AM PT (10:30 pm IST). The WWDC 2022 will be held virtually for the third year, however, a small group of developers have been invited to the Apple Park in Cupertino. Now, a new report coming from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter claims that Apple could officially unveil the redesigned MacBook Air at the event. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022 event: India timings, full schedule and other details revealed

Gurman believes that Apple planned to launch a new MacBook Air model with the M2 chip at WWDC this year, but supply chain issues seem to have impacted the timeline. Also Read - WhatsApp to drop support for iOS 10, iOS 11 soon: Check affected iPhone models

MacBook Air features

The new MacBook Air will feature a slightly larger 13.6-inch display versus the current 13.3-inch model, display industry consultant Ross Young said in a tweet. It is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: In-person attendance, iPadOS, 16, iOS 16 and more expected

The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

Apple recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac — in 14- and 16-inch models. The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook.

Apple WWDC 2022 keynote

WWDC 2022 keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream. Also Read – macOS Monterey update release date: Will your MacBook get macOS Monterey update and when

Following the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union for developers will take place on June 6 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple will hold its Apple Design Awards ceremony at 5 p.m. Pacific (8 p.m. (Eastern) on June 6. Throughout the week of WWDC 2022, Apple will also be posting session videos daily to the Apple Developer app and website.

  Published Date: May 30, 2022 12:21 PM IST

